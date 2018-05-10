Third suspect in burglary at Gronk’s house arrested in Maine

Mark Humphrey | AP Mark Humphrey | AP

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • May 10, 2018 2:25 pm

A third suspect accused of breaking into New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski’s home during the Super Bowl has been arrested in Maine, a Boston TV station reported.

Shayne Denn, 26, is now in the custody of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, according to CBS Boston.

An employee at the sheriff’s office told the BDN that information regarding the arrest would be released later, since the suspect was still being questioned.

Denn is one of three men who allegedly broke into Gronkowski’s Foxboro, Massachusetts home and stole an assortment of luxury items and several guns, local police said. Denn has remained at large since the Feb. 4 break-in, while suspects Eric Tyrrell and Anthony Almeida were arrested in March, the station reported.

In addition to his alleged involvement in the Super Bowl burglary, Denn is also wanted in Massachusetts for a series of crimes he reportedly committed over several hours, including robbing a gas station and crashing a stolen truck, the station said.

