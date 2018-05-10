Maine man sentenced for stabbing spurred by white supremacist gang tattoos

Courtesy Knox County Jail | BDN Courtesy Knox County Jail | BDN

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • May 10, 2018 1:09 pm

ROCKLAND, Maine ― A Jay man will serve 90 days in jail for stabbing a Rockland man with a broken bottle after an argument over who could prove allegiance to the Aryan Brotherhood.

Mark McCrillis, 35, was sentenced to serve two years in jail with all but 90 days suspended and two years probation for an aggravated assault charge, according to court documents. In the plea agreement, a more serious elevated aggravated assault charge was dropped to the lesser assault charge.

In February, McCrillis seriously injured a Rockland man he had met at a local bar when he stabbed him in the forearm with a broken beer bottle outside the man’s apartment on Pacific Street.

According to the police affidavit, the victim is a member of the Aryan Brotherhood, a white supremacist prison gang. McCrillis allegedly claimed he was also a member of the Aryan Brotherhood, but an argument broke out when he did not show that he had the tattoos to prove it.

The Aryan Brotherhood is a white supremacist prison gang and crime network, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

McCrillis stabbed the victim in the right forearm, striking an artery. The victim also suffered a minor brain bleed after McCrillis smashed a bottle over his head.

A Rockland police officer who responded to the scene was able to apply a tourniquet to the man’s arm, which doctors said saved his life, Deputy Chief Chris Young said after the incident.

As part of sentencing, McCrillis was also ordered to pay a total of $8,986 in restitution, $6,360 of which is to the victim for physical therapy.

