Maine driver indicted for manslaughter in 2017 fatal motorcycle crash

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • May 10, 2018 8:42 am

Updated: May 10, 2018 9:09 am

A Maine man who drifted into an oncoming lane and killed a motorcyclist in Auburn last year was arrested Wednesday for manslaughter, according to the Lewiston Sun Journal.

The arrest came after Steven Primavera, 34, of New Gloucester was indicted on the charge earlier this week in connection with the Sept. 22, 2017, collision that left 54-year-old Reginald Clement dead, the paper reported. Clement’s wife, who was riding on her own bike beside her husband, also received minor injuries when the two attempted to the avoid Primavera’s car.

Clement was riding a Harley-Davidson east on Court Street when Primavera, behind the wheel of a Chrysler, drifted across the center line, the paper reported.

Clement and his wife crashed into each other when they swerved in an attempt to avoid the car, but witnesses allege Primavera struck Clement and knocked him into the street, according to the paper.

Clement died shortly after he was hit, despite receiving CPR from a nurse who stopped at the scene, the paper reported. Clement’s wife received minor injuries. Both bikers were wearing helmets.

A police accident report alleges Primavera, who was not injured in the crash, did not try to break before he hit the oncoming biker, the paper said.

Following his arrest this week, Primavera was booked at the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn and then released on bail.

