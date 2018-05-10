Maine men who served time in prison on child porn charges arrested again

Courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safet Courtesy of Maine Department of Public Safet

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • May 10, 2018 11:22 am

Updated: May 10, 2018 11:38 am

Two Old Town men on the sex offender registry have been charged in U.S. District Court in Bangor for a second time on child pornography counts.

Patrick James Monahan, 51, and Kenneth H. McLay, 46, are being held without bail pending the outcome of their case.

They were arrested Friday at their apartment in Old Town, according to information on the federal court’s electronic case filing system.

Monahan, who made his first court appearance Monday, is charged with attempted distribution of child pornography. McLay, who made his first court appearance Tuesday, is charged with possession of child pornography.

Neither man was asked to enter a plea because the pair has not yet been indicted by a federal grand jury.

The investigation that led to the latest charges began last summer after Dropbox reported to the FBI that child pornography had been downloaded to an account in Oklahoma, according to the affidavits. Monahan allegedly posed as a 16-year-old boy named Micah and exchanged sexually explicit photos and videos with a 15-year-old male. At least one video of the boy was uploaded to Pornhub, a pornographic video sharing site based in Luxembourg, according to court documents.

Monahan and McLay also allegedly mailed gifts between late 2016 and mid-2017 to the boy’s grandmother’s home that included T-shirts, underwear, fishnet stockings, vibrators and a hair removal product, the affidavit said. While the men communicated by telephone and on the internet, they never met the 16-year-old.

Bangor attorney Zachary Brandmeir, who represents Monahan, and Jeffrey Silverstein of Bangor, who represents McLay, declined to comment on the cases.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew McCormack, who is prosecuting both men, also declined to comment. It is the practice of the U.S. attorney’s office not to comment on pending cases.

McLay and Monahan were sentenced at the same hearing in 2005 for possessing child pornography after pleading guilty. Monahan was sentenced to 57 months in prison and McLay was sentenced to 2½ years. Monahan’s sentence was longer due to his more significant criminal history.

They requested to be incarcerated at the same facility. Information about where the men served their sentences was not available Thursday.

Both men were sent back to prison after their initial release for violating their federal probation, according to court documents. Monahan was last released Aug. 31, 2011, and McLay was last released on Nov. 16, 2011, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons’ online inmate locator.

Both men have undergone sex offender treatment as part of their federal supervised release, according to court documents.

Because of their prior convictions, both men face long prison terms if found guilty of the new charges. Monahan faces between 15 and 20 years in federal prison and McLay faces between 10 and 20 years. Each man also could be fined up to $250,000, if convicted.

