Five UMaine softball players earn America East all-conference honors

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • May 9, 2018 5:13 pm

Ace right-hander Annie Kennedy, who posted the lowest earned run average in America East this season, was among five University of Maine softball players who earned all-conference honors.

Seniors Kennedy, Erika Leonard and Rachel Carlson and junior Laurine German were chosen to the second team while pitcher Kyleigh O’Donnell was selected to the All-Rookie Team.

Leonard and Carlson were All-Academic picks.

Carlson was a first-team choice in 2017 and Leonard was named to the second team in 2016.

Kennedy (9-7, 1.54 earned run average) became the ace of the staff this season, featuring an outstanding curve along with a screwball and two types of drops. She had 90 strikeouts and only 14 walks and gave up four home runs in 122 2/3 innings. Opponents hit .257 against her.

Kennedy, of Sound Beach, New York, also led the team with three saves. She ranked fifth in the country in walks per seven innings (0.80) and she was 15th in strikeout-to-walk ratio (6.43).

Center fielder Carlson, of Tampa, Florida, was fourth in the league in hitting (.329) and tied for third with 48 hits. She shared the AE lead with four triples and was fourth in on-base percentage at .383.

Carlson led the Black Bears in 10 offensive categories including runs scored (24). She had 14 multi-hit games and the outfielder committed one error with two assists.

Right fielder Leonard, of Rocky Hill, Connecticut, batted .275 with three doubles, a triple and 12 RBIs and ranked second in runs (22). She shared the UMaine lead in walks (18) and had 10 multi-hit games. Her .333 mark in league games led the team.

South Portland native German became the starting shortstop this season and was UMaine’s second-leading hitter (.282). Her seven doubled tied for the team lead and her 35 hits ranked second while her .390 on-base percentage led the squad.

German was third in runs scored with 20 and she had 13 RBIs a team-best six sacrifice bunts.

O’Donnell, of Abington, Massachusetts, was 6-7 in the circle with a 3.45 ERA. She struck out 73 and walked 42 and limited opposing hitters to a .224 average. She allowed 73 hits in 85 1/3 innings.

Leonard has compiled a 3.83 grade point average as a nursing major and was a recipient of the M Club Dean Smith Award which goes to UMaine’s top student-athletes.

Carlson posted a 3.40 GPA as an exercise science major.

