Thursday’s golf, tennis, Little League, high school results; Thursday’s schedule

May 9, 2018 4:45 pm

Updated: May 10, 2018 12:02 am

Today’s games

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Brewer at Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.

Calais at Machias, 4:30 p.m.

East Grand at Highview Christian Acad., 7:30 p.m.

Foxcroft Acad. at Mount Desert Island, 4:30 p.m.

Hermon at Oceanside, 4 p.m.

Mt. Blue at Edward Little, 4 p.m.

Old Town at John Bapst, 4:30 p.m.

Orono at George Stevens Acad., 4:30 p.m.

Penobscot Valley at Lee Acad., 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Gardiner at John Bapst, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Calais at Machias, 4:30 p.m.

Caribou at Presque Isle, 7 p.m.

Foxcroft Acad. at Mount Desert Island, 4:30 p.m.

Hermon at Oceanside, 4 p.m.

Mt. Blue at Edward Little, 4 p.m.

Old Town at John Bapst, 4:30 p.m.

Orono at George Stevens Acad., 4:30 p.m.

Penobscot Valley at Lee Acad., 4 p.m.

Winslow at Lawrence, 4 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Bangor at Mt. Ararat, 4 p.m.

Fort Kent at Caribou (2), 4 p.m.

Hermon at Ellsworth, 4 p.m.

Houlton at Presque Isle, 3:30 p.m.

Old Town at John Bapst, 4 p.m.

Piscataquis at Dexter, 3 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Erskine Acad. at Belfast, 4 p.m.

Fort Kent at Caribou (2), 4 p.m.

Hermon at Ellsworth, 4 p.m.

Houlton at Presque Isle, 3:30 p.m.

Mt. Blue at Brunswick, 4:30 p.m.

Old Town at John Bapst, 4 p.m.

Piscataquis at Dexter, 3 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Calais, Ellsworth, Narraguagus, Sumner, Washington Acad. at Bucksport, 3:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

America East Tournament

Maine vs. tba, 4 p.m.

Results

Wednesday’s Results

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Ashland 17, Madawaska 8

Bangor 12, Camden Hills 3

Dexter 12, Central 4

East Grand 22, Washburn 0

Greenville 6, Piscataquis 2

Jonesport-Beals 14, Shead 0

Mattanawcook Acad. 10, Stearns 2

Messalonskee 7, Hampden Academy 2

Mount Desert Island 6, George Stevens Acad. 1

Oceanside 8, Lincoln Academy 5

Penobscot Valley 13, Penquis 0

Sumner 14, Machias 0

BASEBALL

Lee Academy 13, Schenck 0

Madawaska 14, Ashland 3

Maine Central Institute , Mount View

Maranacook Community School , Erskine Academy

Mattanawcook Acad. 10, Stearns 0

Oceanside 10, Lincoln Acad. 7

Penquis 12, Penobscot Valley 1

COLLEGE

Baseball

LEC Tournament

R.I. College 4, Southern Maine 1 (susp. by fog, top 6th)

SOFTBALL

America East Tournament

Binghamton 3, Maine 1

Maine 5, UMBC 3 (UMBC eliminated)

Tuesday’s Results

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Bangor Christian 5, Deer Isle-Stonington 4

Biddeford 13, Deering 3

Ellsworth 3, John Bapst 1

Fort Kent 8, Central Aroostook 6

Nokomis 13, Foxcroft Acad. 7

Presque Isle 13, Houlton 9

SOFTBALL

Fort Kent 6, Central Aroostook 5

Fort Kent 8, Central Aroostook 6

Foxcroft Acad. 4, Nokomis 3

Houlton 10, Presque Isle 8

John Bapst 2, Ellsworth 0

Old Town 4, Hermon 1

Stearns 17, Piscataquis 1

Monday’s Results

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Brewer 16, Belfast 0

Bucksport 8, Central 3

Fort Kent 20, Washburn 5

Greenville 26, Penquis 5

Madawaska 21, Wisdom 5

Mattanawcook Academy 7, Dexter 6

Messalonskee 8, Bangor 5

Narraguagus 17, Sumner 3

Oceanside 14, Mount View 2

Searsport 16, Bangor Christian 3

BASEBALL

Calais 4, Woodland 1

Dexter 10, Mattanawcook Academy 0

Greenville 10, Penquis 0

Houlton 13, Lee Academy 2

Machias 8, Shead 2

Madawaska 6, Wisdom 4

Oceanside 9, Mount View 5

Penobscot Valley 11, Schenck 0

Golf

Eastern Maine Seniors

At Belgrade

Team Gross: Dan Barker, Bill Haas, Richard Crawford, Don Rowe (71); Net: Linzy Norris, Ralph Mooers, Joel Greatorex, Peter Burke (58); Class A Gross: Peter Blake (78), Jim Raye,(83), Steve Belyea (83); Net: Joel Greatorex (70), John Cameron (71), Brian Smith (71), Mark Bennett (71); Class B Gross Don Rowe (80), Bob Delio (82), Lee Chick (84); Net: Jeff Shula (70), Allen Staples (71), Gil Lacroix (71), Skip Campbell (71); Class C Gross: Bill Haas (82), Colby Clendenning (82), Larry Quinn (84); Net: Ralph Mooers (62), John Simpson (66), Bob Francis (67); Class D Gross: Bill Kirby (81), Lee Robinson (88), Net: John Long (69), Peter Mahoney (70); Class E Gross: Dick Garner (90), Peter Doran (96,) Net: David Davis (75) Phil Bowen (79); Pins: No. 2 Charlie Anderson 4-0; No. 5 Mark Bennett 2-8; No. 8 Peter Beatham 4-1; No. 13 Tom Bryant 18-6; No. 17 Bill Kirby 16-9

At Northport GC

Twilight League — Class A Gross: 1. Peter Hodgkins (40), 2 Terry Whitney (42), 3. Jeff Dutch (43); Net: 1. (tie) Alan Blood, Greg McDaniel (37); 3. Chris Tibbetts (38); Class B Gross: 1 Don Cynewski (45), 2 Duke Marston (49), 3 John Amadee (50); Net: 1 Tony Field (34), 2 Jim Boulier (35). 3 Slim Peaslee (39); Pins: Class A: No. 12 Peter Hodgkins 5-6, No.18 Jeff Dutch 10-7; Class B: No. 18 Bill Farris 36-3

At Bucksport GC

Wednesday Morning Scramble — Jason Mann, Ben Alley, Gil Lacroix, Doug Wellington 34; Rod Chase, Bob Losurdo, Gordon Holmes, Paul Bakeman 34; Larry Orcutt, Jack Austin, Garth Pomeroy, Gene Bowden 35; Pins: No. 3 Garth Pomeroy 19-0, No. 6 Gene Bowden 12-5

At Rocky Knoll GC

Senior Stableford League — Dan Barker, Bill Beck, Real Gondreau +11; Bill Haas, Bob Edwards, Don Crowell +8 (mc), Ray Campbell, Jerry Goss, Allen Staples +8; High Stableford: Don Crowell +10; Pins: No. 5 Gordon Warner 20-1; No. 7 Russ Van Arsdale 8-8; No. 12 Don Crowell 9-0; No. 17 Roger Tracy 11-1

Ladies League — Ellen Libby, Wanda Crowell, Felicia Wiswell 37; Tina Clark, Shelley Drillen, Mary Jo Libby, Sonja Faulkingham 38 (mc); Tammy Barker, Jackie Barker, Barbara Bryant 38, Lorena Fenlason, Liz Champeon, Jill Russell 41; Pins: No. 5 Jill Russell 29-2

At Bangor Municipal GC

Twilight League — Best 1 Ball of 2, Gross: 1. Jim Wilson, Tim Black 34, 2. Garlie Gray, Nick Carparelli 35, 3. Ed Dephilippo, Rich Economy 36, 4. Josh Landry, Larry Laplante 37, 5. Mark Pierce, Rich Russell 38; Net: 1. Barry Hobert, Bob Leighton 27, 2. Darren Dennis, Byron Dunbar 29, 3. John Leblanc, Bob Jankowski 30, 4. John Violette, Wayne Hartt 30, 5. Pat Ryder, Steve Stanley 31; Pins: No. 3 Don Montandon 12-2, No. 6 Kevin McKay 9-3

Batter up

BASEBALL

LITTLE LEAGUE

At Old Town

Governors 2, Bell’s IGA 1

Governors top hitters: Nate Baker 2 singles, Evan Closson single, triple, Nate Tibbits double; winning pitcher: Lucas Moore; Bell’s IGA: Grayson Thibeault 2 singles, double

SOFTBALL

MAJOR LEAGUE

At Holbrook

Brewer 10, Holbrook 2

Brewer top hitters: Lexi Stratton single, Laura Stewart single, Lauren Vanidestine single; winning pitcher: Shailee Verge; Holbrook: Lilly Higgins single

Tennis

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls

Mount Desert Island (3-4) 3, Foxcroft Academy (1-4) 2

Singles: Ellie Bridgers (MDI) def. Emily Curtis 8-0, Avery Nelson (FA) def. Emily Banks 8-5, Olivia Wesley (FA) def. Maggie Collins 8-2; doubles: Rachelle Swanson-Kate Hoff (MDI) def. Helena Salzmann-Cheyanne Skomars 8-2, Isabella Michael-Austria Morehouse (MDI) def. Virginia Macomber-Aaliyah Ellis 8-4

George Stevens Acad. (7-1) 3, Orono (6-3) 2

Singles: Emily Witham (O) def. Lindsay Nevin 8-4; Julianna Allen (G) def. Becca Gallandt 8-6; Laura Van Hamburg (O) def. Courtney Blanco 9-7; Doubles: Chloe Politte-Libby Weed (G) def. Leah Costello-Grace Lee 8-1; Yulia Heggestad-Katie Schweizer (G) def. Sophia Silwal-Izzy Baker 8-5

Lee Acad. 4, Schenck/Stearns 1

Singles: Audrey Nicholas (LA) def. Hannah Johnston 8-1, Maggie Banks (LA) def. Nicole Lamson 8-1, Nicole Chandler (LA) def. Emily Cole 8-2; doubles: Emily Gagnon-Hailey Johnston (S) def. Lynzi Rideouts-Ashley Smith 8-0, Quie Siegfried-Courtney Drinkwater (LA) def. Abby Gallagher-Heidi Jandreau 8-4

Gardiner 5, Belfast 0

Singles: Kiara Goggin def Julia Cerone 8-1, Lexi Nestor def Alexia Sweet 8-3, Tiffany Chadbourne def Starr Warner 8-4; doubles: Lindsey Bell- Lexy Pinkham def Kristina Walker-Samantha Hills 8-3, Hanna Foust-Emily Peacock def Olivia La Rouche-Clarisse Stradtman 8-5

Presque Isle (3-4) 3, Houlton (2-2) 1

Singles: Becca Moores (H) def. Hana Boucher 8-8 (8-6), Miranda Bragan (PI) def. Maddie Grant 8-5, Anna Robinson (PI) def. Morgan Graham 8-1; doubles: Gaby Halley-Jenna Ouellette (PI) def. Emily Miller-Dina Koretsky 8-0; double forfeit

Boys

Orono (6-3) 4, George Stevens Acad. (4-4) 1

Singles: Sam Cartwright (O) def. Kent Fang 8-5; Quinn Stabler (G) def. Itai Boss 8-4; Calvin Murphy (O) def. Lars Hooper 8-6; doubles: Antti Jarvikare-Ben Allen-Rahill (O) def. Oscar Son-Bowon Sol 8-4; Ryan Shorette-Aaron Wilson-McFarlane (O) def. Liam Webb-Joey Mitchell 8-5

Schenck/Stearns 3, Lee Acad. 2

Singles: Dat Duong (LA) def. Nick Powers 8-2, Dylan Danforth (S) def. Davide Zanotta 8-5, Tyrone Davis (S) def. Alesic Zanotta 8-4; doubles: Colby Hannan-Bryce Pennell (S) def. Alex Jacobson-Jerry Su 8-5, A.J. Beach-Dakota Lattig (LA) def. Hunter McLaughlin-Ethan Sennett 8-4

Foxcroft Acad. (5-0) 3, Mount Desert Island (1-6) 2

Singles: Drake Janes (MDI) def. Kazu Kawashima 8-3, Gabe Michael (MDI) def. Austin Bickmore 8-4, Jerry Zhou (FA) def. Luiz Estacio 8-0; doubles: Griffin Loomis-Brandon Weston (FA) def. Michael Borge-Lanvin Estacio 8-2, R.J. Nelson-Drew Dankert (FA) def. Nick Harding-Kevin Waldron 8-3