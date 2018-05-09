Scarborough residents vote to recall three board of education members

WGME | BDN WGME | BDN

By CBS 13 • May 9, 2018 7:19 am

Residents in Scarborough voted to recall three Board of Education members Tuesday.

According to the town’s unofficial results, more than 4,500 votes were cast in the recall election.

Residents voted at a rate of about three to one to recall Donna Beely, Cari Lyford and Jodi Shea.

This all comes back to the forced resignation of Scarborough High School Principal David Creech.

People who wanted them out of office said these board members sided with the superintendent on not allowing Creech to keep his job and on issues such as changing school start times.

It will be up to the Board of Education and the Scarborough Town Council to decide whether to set a special election or wait until the November election to have another vote.

