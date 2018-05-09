Moose walks up to door of NH home, stares through window in this video

Pixabay | File Pixabay | File

The Associated Press • May 9, 2018 3:31 pm

MERRIMACK, New Hampshire — A New Hampshire couple has gotten an up-close view of a moose that wandered into their yard, right up to their window.

The couple caught the moose’s surprise visit on video and posted it on YouTube, where it has received thousands of views since Tuesday morning. The video shows the moose nibbling leaves on a tree across the street outside the couple’s Merrimack home and then walking up to the home.

Starting at about 4:30 into the video, it gets within inches of the camera.

Nichole DiVietro posted on Facebook it was her first time seeing a moose. She says she named the moose Mooshy, after her sister, Michelle, who recently died.

