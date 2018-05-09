Accused cop killer’s fiancée in court on drug charges, documents sealed

Courtesy of WGME Courtesy of WGME

The Associated Press • May 9, 2018 6:30 pm

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — A judge has sealed documents related to drug charges against the girlfriend of a Maine man charged with killing a sheriff’s deputy.

Kristina Pomerleau, 32, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday before being returned to the Somerset County Jail. Bail remained $5,000. She had been charged with unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, possession of scheduled drugs, operating after suspension and possession of a suspended license, according to jail records.

According to police logs, slain Somerset County Cpl. Eugene Cole was involved in the traffic stop April 21 that led to Pomerleau’s arrest. The man charged in Cole’s death, Pomerleau’s boyfriend John Williams, was in the car during the traffic stop.

[My life’s over,’ suspect told friend after allegedly shooting sheriff’s deputy]

Williams was charged with killing Cole days later in a late-night encounter.

Pomerleau’s attorney, Philip Mohlor, tells WGME-TV that his client “seems to have peripheral involvement in the situation.” He says the case will likely go to trial.

