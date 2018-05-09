Maine medical examiner’s office commended by national group

The Associated Press • May 9, 2018 7:51 am

Updated: May 9, 2018 7:52 am

AUGUSTA, Maine — Officials have cited Maine’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as one of the best in the country.

The National Association of Medical Examiners made that comment in a report granting the Maine office full accreditation. The Portland Press Herald reports the national group says the office completes “high-quality reports furnished with exemplary speed and accuracy.”

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner is charged with the investigation of sudden, unexpected and violent deaths in Maine. Chief Medical Examiner Mark Flomenbaum leads a staff of 12 people. He was appointed to lead the office in 2014 by Republican Gov. Paul LePage.

The Maine attorney general’s office says the accreditation will remain in effect for five years.

