Trump’s CIA nominee grilled by Senate Intelligence Committee

May 9, 2018 9:47 am

Updated: May 9, 2018 10:17 am

President Donald Trump’s nominee for CIA director, Gina Haspel, is sitting before the Senate Intelligence Committee today as part of her confirmation process.

Haspel, a veteran of the spy agency, is expected to take tough questions from senators regarding her role in the CIA’s interrogation program in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Many senators have raised concerns over the practices of the program, which some say amounted to torture.

In excerpts of her remarks released ahead of the hearing, Haspel said she “will not restart” the CIA’s brutal interrogation program if confirmed to lead the agency.

On Tuesday, U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King, both of whom sit on the Intelligence Committee, held out judgment on Haspel.