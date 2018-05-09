Michigan firm closes deal to buy Maine ski resorts

Ethan Austin | Sugarloaf Ethan Austin | Sugarloaf

The Associated Press • May 9, 2018 10:35 am

Michigan-based Boyne Resorts has completed its purchase of six ski resorts it was operating under long-term lease agreements from Maine to British Columbia.

CEO Stephen Kircher called the closing with Oz Real Estate this week “exceptionally gratifying” because he’d long wanted to own the properties outright.

Boyne now owns Brighton Resort near Salt Lake City; Cypress Mountain in British Columbia; Loon Mountain in New Hampshire; Sugarloaf and Sunday River in Maine; and The Summit at Snoqualmie near Seattle. Also included is the scenic Gatlinburg Sky Lift in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Boyne also has three ski resorts in Michigan and the Big Sky Resort in Montana. In a statement, the company described its portfolio as the most geographically diverse among North American ski companies.

