Local tennis, golf, harness racing, Little League results

May 8, 2018 9:21 pm

Updated: May 8, 2018 9:31 pm

Tennis

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls

Schenck-Stearns 3, Dexter 2

Singles: Hannah Johnston (S) def Jayna Robinson 8-4, Bella Adam (D) def Nicole Lamson 8-6, Ally Noddin (S) def Aino Rudloff-Eastman 8-0; doubles: Olivia Peakes-Abby Wakefield (D) def Baileigh Osborne-Madison McDunnah 8-5, Emily Gagnon-Hailey Johnston (S) def Shannon O’Roak and Savanna Tilley 8-4

Hermon (5-2) 5, Old Town (0-4) 0

Singles: Alex Allain def. Rheylan Burke 8-1, Jillian Taylor def. Megan Grindle 8-6, Maddie Willis def. Hope Dorr 8-3; doubles: Paige Plissey-Maddie Pullen def. Sage Phillips-Hannah Swedberg 8-2, Olivia Tardie-Maddi Willey def. Izzy Ward-Taylor Sullivan 8-4

Messalonskee (6-1) 5, Hampden (1-5) 0

Singles: Lauren Bourque def. Elise Linn 6-1 ,6-4, Amanda Wiswell def. Shelby Deron 6-1, 6-3 Elena Guariao def. Mikiko Frey 6-2, 6-2; doubles: Megan Williams and Grace Vicente def. Tia Blejeru and Laurren MacDonald 6-2, 6-0, Gabby Wood and McGalkin Emma Kennard def. Zoe Ellingwood and Claire Nickels 6-0, 6-4. Exhibition: Hanna Levanson and Eve Lilly def. Phoebe Wagner and Sarah Gass 8-0; Morgan Veilleux and Delany Johnston def. Gabby Doucette and Zoe Ellingwood 8-4.

Piscataquis 4, Penobscot Valley 1

Singles: Lilli McCormack (PCHS) def. Makenzie Plourde 8-4; Madelynn Crosby (PCHS) def. Christine Brown 8-6; Shelby Laucour (PVHS) def. Shanoah Hill 8-5; doubles: Cali Turner-Taylor Marson (PCHS) def. Paige Thibodeau-Abigail Carson 8-6; Alison Quimby-Brooke Kujawski (PCHS) def. Elizabeth Jacobs-Shannon McNally 8-4

Messalonskee 5, Oxford Hills 0

(Monday) Singles: Lauren Bourque (M) def. Gabrielle Bergeron 6-0, 6-0; Amanda Wiswell (M) def. Hanna Ney 6-0, 6-0; Hanna Levanson (M) def. Olivia Rowe 6-0, 6-0; doubles: Gracie Vicente-Magan Williams (M) def. Hunter Roast-Paige Lord 6-0, 6-0; Emma Kennard/Gabby Wood-McGuckin def. Culiandra Nero-Megan Mitchell 6-0, 6-0; Exhibition: Eve Lilly-Morgan Veilleux (M) def. Kira Bloomfield-Alanna Bloomfield 8-1; Zoe Penttila-Paige Lord (M) def. Hanna Ney-Hunter Roast 8-6

Bangor 3, Edward Little 2

(Monday) Singles: Esther Chen (EL) def. Alice Wang 6-3, 6-4; Alana Broughton (B) def. Molly Vincent 6-7 (7-3), 6-4, 7-6 (7-3); Mikaela Scott (EL) def. Leila Davids 2-6, 4-6; doubles: Jodi Glidden-Abby Houghton (B) def. Emily Torres-Janvi Patel 6-3, 6-1; Sophia Mullins-Katherine Clukey (B) def. Ava Weaver-Anab Farrah 6-3, 6-1

Brewer (3-3) 4, Oceanside (2-4) 1

(Monday) Singles: Gabby Simmons( O) def. Lana Sabbagh (B) 8-1, McKenna Porter (B) def. Cassidy Boynton( O) 9-3, Riley Curtis (B) def. Jasmine Bouchard (O) 8-4; doubles: Julia Cummings-Abby Bennett (B) def. Erin Dugan-Molly Spencer (O) 9-8 (7-2) , Grace Brydges-Lauren Linscott (B) def. Alexa Barston-Emma Carpenter (O) 8-1

Boys

Brewer (6-1) 3, Erskine Academy (4-2) 2

Singles: Trevor Dugal (B) def Nick Howes 5-7, 6-2, 6-2, Trey Baker (B) def Sam Falla 6-2, 2-6, 7-6, Max Raymond (B) def Maverick Lowery 7-6, 6-2; doubles: Brock Glidden-Garrett Keezer (E) def. Connor Bell-Justin Ripley 6-4, 6-0, Jacob Praul-Will Pfledging (E) def Richard Freedman-Josh Demaso 6-4, 6-2

Schenck-Stearns boys 4, Dexter 1

Singles: Hunter Speed (D) def. Nick Powers 8-6, Dylan Danforth (S) def. Bud Sathachinun 8-4, Travis Davis (S) def. John Lane 9-7; doubles: Colby Hannan-Bryce Pennell (S) def. Jacob Cardelli-Dong Joon Kim 8-6, Ethan Sennett-Dustin Hilliker (S) won by forfeit

Hermon (4-3) 4, Old Town (2-2) 1

Singles: Matt Sforza (H) def. Caleb Braley 8-6, Jay Theriault (OT) def. Nate Fettig 8-6, Asgel Bustillo (H) def. Dillion Leland 8-2, doubles: Wyatt Butler-Isaac Parent (H) def. Blake Daigle-Brady Georgia 8-6, John Snyer-Josh Berry (H) def. Justin Bishop-Dakota Madden 8-6

Piscataquisl 4, Penobscot Valley 1

Singles: Eben Cooley (PCHS) def. Austin Rancourt 8-0; Caleb Rolfe (PCHS) def. David Lindsay 9-8 (8-6); Zachary Wilson (PCHS) def. Carson Grey 8-2; doubles: Gordon Zhong-Lance Neal (PVHS) def. Nick Hutchins-Matt Goggin 8-5; Kobe Gilbert-Cameron Kendall (PCHS) by forfeit.

Lewiston 3, Mt. Ararat 2

(Monday) Singles: Peter Mao (MtA) def. Caden Smith 6-0, 6-1; Ben St. Laurent (L) def. Ryan Glass 7-6 (2), 6-0; Matt Mosher (MtA) def. Sam Frechette 7-6 (6), 6-1; doubles: Jacob Smith-Hayden Bavis (L) def. Luke Curnin-Zander Chown 6-1, 4-6, 6-4; Ethan Weiss-Jeremy Hepler (L) def. Will San Pedro-Nathan Kofroth 6-2, 6-4

Golf

CMSGA

At Falmouth CC

Overall, Gross: Steve Leclair 78, Bob Sommers 79; Net: Keith Weatherbie 66, Chuck Perkins 67 (mc), Bill Browne 67; FLIGHT 1, Gross: Eric Lowell 81 (mc), Reid Birdsall 81, Jeff Coson 84; Net: Bill Mousseau 68, Colin Roy 70, Tom Downs 71; FLIGHT 2, Gross: Greg Page 83, Tom Kus 85, Dan Stuart 85; Net: Brian Hatch 71, Ed Doughty 72, Dick McCann 73; FLIGHT 3, Gross: Ray Brochu 82, Jack Wallace 87, Phil Hart 90; Net: Alan Reed 70 (mc), Paul Sherman 70, Ken Luce 72; FLIGHT 4, Gross: Don Chai 87 (mc), Dave Trask 87, Cy Thompson 88; Net: Leo Lever 71 (mc), Bill Weatherbie 71, Roger Sanders 76; Super Seniors, Gross: Dana McCurdy 93; Net: Charles Swanson 76; Best Ball, Gross: Ed Doughty, Steve Leclair, Eric Lowell, Sam Sivovlos 68, Ray Brochu, Tom Kus, Dave Kus, Ed McKay 71; Net: John Desjardins, Brian Hatch, Paul Hebert, Greg Page 60 (mc), Dan Cosgrove, Bill Browne, Lou Legacy, Chuck Perkins 60; Pins: No. 2 Kevin Brown 6-4, No. 5 John Spear 5-10, Dave Ballew 10-5, No. 11 Steve Litchfield 7-4, Bill Fairchild 11-6, No. 16 Jim Murphy 4-3, Steve Litchfield 6-10; SKINS, Gross: No. 6 Tom Kus (4), No. 10 Kevin Brown (3), No. 15 Dave Ballew (3) No. 18 Bob Sommers (3); Net: No. 1 Alan Reed (2), No. 4 Bill Browne (2), No. 11 Stan Bolduc (1)

MSGA Women

At Purpoodock GC

Better Ball (15-Hole) — Gross: Wiltshire, Elizabeth (Natanis) and O’Grady, Kathi(Woodlands) 66; Hyndman, Laurie and Keeley, Catherine (Woodlands) 67; Clauson, Deb (Links at Outlook) and Beaulieu, Sue (Ledges) 70; Lazenby, Kimberly (Links at Outlook) and Ropke, Barbara (Old Marsh) 71; Lyons, Rosemary and Waltz, Sue (Val Halla) 72; Rondeau, Barbara and Appleyard, Ruth (Brunswick) 72; Boyle, Catherine and Audiffred, Margo (Biddeford-Saco) 72; Storey, Nancy, (Val Halla) and Koshliek, Vicki (Portland) 73; Applebee, Donna, (Purpoodock) and Crawford, Kathy (Dunegrass) 73; Net: Colucci, Ruth, (Biddeford-Saco) and Hillman, Margaret(Purpoodock) 53;Farrell, Jean and Littlefield, Andrea (Purpoodock) 57; Burnham, Kim and Bragg, Nan (Falmouth) 57; Blake, Marcia (Brunswick) and Flower, Jane (Boothbay Harbor) 58; McDonald, Patty and Kostis, Cindi(Sanford ) 58; Scott, Barb and Rouillard, Brenda (Natanis) 58; Cole, Cheryl and Bourne, Shirley (Old Marsh) 59; Forest, Bobbie and Lolley, Pam (Sanford ) 59; Eaton, Melinda (Portland) and Moody, Sue (Woodlands) 59

Harness racing

BANGOR RACEWAY

Tuesday Results

FIRST, Pace, $2,800

Kesons Avaia, Mc Sowers, 10.00 6.80 2.60

Catchajolt, He Campbell, 3.20 2.20

Shesells Seashells, Er Davis, 2.10

T: 2:00.1. Ex. (1/2) $82.20; Tri. (1/2/3) $471.40

SECOND, Pace, $3,200

Roderick, He Campbell, 9.40 4.60 2.20

Southsidelightning, Sh Thayer, 10.40 2.80

Joey The Third, An Harrington, 2.10

T: 1:59.3. Ex. (1/5) $39.60; Tri. (1/5/2) $70.80; 1st Half DD (1/1) $100.80

THIRD, Pace, $3,100

Mc Attagirl, Sh Thayer, 6.60 3.00 2.40

Wild Lady Luck, Jo Beckwith, 2.80 2.20

Ashtoreth Hanover, Da Deslandes, 10.40

T: 1:57.0. Ex. (2/4) $23.40; Tri. (2/4/5) $130.20

FOURTH, Trot, $3,300

Sim Brown, Sh Thayer, 3.00 2.20 2.10

Scottish Blue, Da Deslandes, 2.20 2.10

Maine Muscle, He Campbell, 2.10

T: 1:59.4. Ex. (2/1) $7.60; Tri. (2/1/4) $20.40

FIFTH, Pace, $3,100

It’sgottabemyway, He Campbell, 2.60 2.40 2.10

J Patch, Mc Sowers, 3.80 2.20

To Much Fun, Sh Thayer, 2.10

T: 1:59.0. Ex. (3/4) $9.80; Tri. (3/4/1) $14.40

SIXTH, Pace, $3,500

Jackson K Down, He Campbell, 3.60 2.40 2.60

Aint No Mo, Da Deslandes, 2.40 2.10

Father Ofthe Year, Mi Downey, 3.00

T: 1:58.0. Ex. (2/5) $7.00; Tri. (2/5/4) $14.20

SEVENTH, Pace, $3,500

Five Cent Deposit, Mc Sowers, 4.80 2.40 2.10

Sign Of A Diamond, Aa Hall, 2.20 2.10

Nuclearccino, He Campbell, 2.40

T: 1:58.3. Ex. (4/5) $5.80; Tri. (4/5/1) $23.80; Pick 3 Races (3/2/4) $16.00

EIGHTH, Pace, $3,100

Win Sum Reagan, Da Deslandes, 36.60 8.40 4.40

K D Overdrive, He Campbell, 3.60 2.10

Thunderbolt Jaxon, Sh Thayer, 2.10

T: 1:57.4. Ex. (4/5) $246.40; Tri. (4/5/6) $626.00; 1st Half Late Double (4/4) $148.60; Total Handle: $29,450

Batter up

LITTLE LEAGUE

BASEBALL

At Old Town

Governor’s 21, R.J. Morin 5

Governor’s top hitters: Lucas Moore 2 doubles, home run; Nate Baker 3 singles, double; Nate Tibbitts single, double; winning pitcher: Tibbetts; R.J. Morin: Brendon Mahaney 3 singles, double