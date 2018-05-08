Maine man, 72, dies after crashing into tree

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office | BDN Cumberland County Sheriff's Office | BDN



By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • May 8, 2018 12:35 pm

A 72-year-old Wells man died Tuesday morning when the PT Cruiser he was driving struck a tree on Route 26 in Gray.

Richard Shok was traveling north in the 2005 Chrysler when his vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree near Mayberry Road, according to a news release from Capt. Scott Stewart of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the scene along with Gray Fire and Rescue personnel.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office reconstruction unit.

Detectives do not believe speed or alcohol were factors.

Shok was not wearing a safety belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

