May 08, 2018
Police seek help finding Waldoboro man last seen in Bangor

Maine State Police | BDN
Steven A. Reed, 64, of Waldoboro was last seen in Bangor on Nov. 4, 2017.
By Callie Ferguson, BDN Staff
Updated:

Police are asking the public for help finding a missing Waldoboro man last seen in Bangor more than six months ago.

Steven A. Reed, 64, went missing on Nov. 4, 2017, Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said. Reed suffers from alcoholism and depression, McCausland said.

He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, has salt and pepper hair, brown eyes, and weighs 185 pounds, McCausland said.

Anyone who has had contact with Reed since he went missing is asked to call the State Police Major Crimes Unit at 207-624-7076.

