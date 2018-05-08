Penobscot
May 08, 2018
Police: Speeding a factor in Hudson crash that left 1 dead, 2 injured

Nok-Noi Ricker | BDN
Penobscot County Sheriff's Office
By Callie Ferguson, BDN Staff

Speeding was a factor in a weekend single-car crash in Hudson that killed a passenger and hospitalized two others, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 7:12 p.m. Sunday on Route 221, also known as Hudson Road, and killed Mark Allard, 43, of Glenburn, Penobscot County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy William Birch said.

Two others, a man and a woman, were hospitalized that night, and a fourth person believed to have fled the scene was later found by authorities, according to the Associated Press. Their identities have not been released, and the sheriff’s office has not described how the crash occurred. The vehicle involved was an orange 2005 Chrysler 300, Birch said.

Since Sunday, crash reconstructionists with the sheriff’s office have mapped the scene and continue to investigate what happened, Birch said.

Anyone who witnessed the wreck or has any information should contact the Sheriff Office’s Criminal Investigation Division, at 207-947-4585, Birch said.

