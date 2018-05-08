When drivers on Route 1 can expect to get stuck in downtown Wiscasset

Linda Coan O'Kresik | File Linda Coan O'Kresik | File

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • May 8, 2018 4:51 pm

A controversial traffic project that will eliminate parking along Route 1 in downtown Wiscasset is slated to begin soon after Memorial Day, the Maine Department of Transportation said Tuesday.

Pike Industries was awarded the $6.8 million contract for the project on May 4 and will be the prime contractor, according to Maine Department of Transportation spokesman Ted Talbot.

The town awaits the contractor’s proposed schedule of work, but Talbot said construction signs should appear in the next couple of weeks, with excavation and other activities to begin before or after Memorial Day weekend, with no work scheduled for the actual holiday weekend.

Working overnight Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., crews will begin on Memorial Day to construct a parking lot on Railroad Avenue, and then another on Water Street, he said. Then, work will begin on Main Street, which is also Route 1.

When two lanes of traffic cannot be maintained, crews will implement alternating one-way traffic.

Sometime in late September or October, Route 1 will be closed entirely from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to replace the existing railroad crossing.

Talbot said parking spaces on Main Street, which were the subject of a lawsuit filed by the town against the MDOT, will likely not be removed until after the 2018 tourist season, depending on the contractor’s schedule.

Two lanes of traffic are expected to remain open throughout construction. Martin said he hopes to complete the project by October 2019.

