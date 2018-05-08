Maine woman to serve 90 days in jail for keeping pit bull in ‘horrific’ conditions

Google Maps | BDN Google Maps | BDN

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • May 8, 2018 10:32 am

Updated: May 8, 2018 11:25 am

A Waldoboro woman charged in October with felony aggravated cruelty to animals after police found two pit bulls living in horrific conditions will serve 90 days in jail and pay nearly $1,500 in restitution.

Melinda S. Allen, 50, was sentenced by Justice Daniel Billings to 364 days in jail with all but 90 days suspended, one year of probation, and $1,483.20 in restitution, Lincoln County District Attorney Jonathan Liberman said Tuesday.

Allen waived a jury trial and was found guilty by Billings of a lesser misdemeanor offense of animal cruelty, according to Liberman.

Allen’s daughter, Dakota Chandler, 25, pleaded guilty in April to felony aggravated cruelty to animals. She is scheduled for sentencing on May 14.

The two women were indicted in March by a Lincoln County grand jury. Police issued them criminal summonses on Oct. 24, 2017, after they found Apollo, a 5-month-old pit bull mix, living in an 18-inch cat crate too small for him to stand or turn, and Carmen, also a pit bull mix, near death.

The felony crime of aggravated cruelty to animals alleges that someone “in a manner manifesting a depraved indifference to animal life or suffering, did intentionally, knowingly or recklessly cause extreme physical pain to an animal; cause the death of an animal; or physically torture an animal.”

Veterinarian Dr. Robin Elms, who treated both dogs on Oct. 23, wrote in a statement that Apollo, owned by Allen, was defecating and urinating in the same crate in which he was kept, that his paws were scalded from standing in its own urine, that he had fleas and was 5 pounds underweight, “with ribs clearly protruding.”

The dog’s legs were bowed, and its gait was severely affected from the cramped quarters, she said.

