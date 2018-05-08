Man charged with killing couple in Bangor truck fire pleads not guilty

Courtesy Penobscot County Sheriff's Office | BDN Courtesy Penobscot County Sheriff's Office | BDN

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • May 8, 2018 2:10 pm

The man accused of killing two people found March 28 in a blazing truck in Bangor pleaded not guilty Tuesday at the Penobscot Judicial Center to murder and other charges.

John De St. Croix, 25, of Bangor was indicted last month by the Penobscot County grand jury on one count each of intentional or knowing or depraved indifference murder, depraved indifference murder, arson and two counts of felony murder.

De St. Croix has been held without bail at the Penobscot County Jail since his arrest two days after the fire.

Superior Court Justice Ann Murray ordered Tuesday that he continue to be held without bail.

She set a tentative trial date of March 25, 2019.

Bangor police detectives arrested De St. Croix on March 30 after interviewing him at the police station. The bodies of Michael Bridges, 43, and Desiree York, 36, were found in a flaming box truck in the parking lot of Penobscot Plaza.

The Maine medical examiner ruled their deaths homicides and found that they died of asphyxiation.

The additional charges appear to indicate that one of the victims was killed intentionally but the other’s death was unintentional, perhaps as a result of the fire. Felony murder appears to have been included as a charge as an alternative to the other murder counts.

Felony murder in Maine is defined as causing the death of another person while committing a crime such as arson, robbery, burglary or other illegal acts.

If convicted of murder, De St. Croix faces between 25 years and life in prison. He faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted of felony murder and/or arson.

