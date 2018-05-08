Business
May 08, 2018
Utilities commission won’t ramp up CMP billing investigation

Courtesy of Central Maine Power
Doug Herling, CEO of Central Maine Power, said the utility is still completing an internal audit on complaints of high customer bills, but so far its new billing system and smart meters don't appear to be contributing to artificially increasing customer usage. The Public Utilities Commission says it won't elevate the investigation into CMP's billing system problems.
The Associated Press
Updated:

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Public Utilities Commission says it won’t elevate the investigation into Central Maine Power‘s problems with its billing system.

The Portland Press Herald reports the PUC disagreed with Public Advocate Barry Hobbins’ call to pursue a “full investigation.”

PUC spokesman Harry Lanphear says the commission’s summary investigation will be “thorough and comprehensive.” Lanphear says the commission will decide whether further action is needed.

[Documents show CMP knew of billing problems early on, feared investigation]

CMP’s problems include customers seeing double usage on their bills with no cost and enrollment issues with auto-pay. Records show the company knew about the issues.

The utility switched to the new system in October 2017, the same time a windstorm knocked out power to thousands of customers.

CMP spokeswoman Gail Rice says the company is cooperating with the investigation.

