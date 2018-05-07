Tuesday, May 8, 2018: St. Clair for Congress, SNAP cuts hurt Maine, Poliquin leads on fighting opioid epidemic

May 7, 2018 1:32 pm

A platform to get behind

As longtime supporters of Jonathan Fulford, we are saddened that he has withdrawn as a candidate in the 2nd Congressional District Democratic primary. Stepping down after expending so much effort and energy is yet another sign of his integrity and strength of character, and we look forward to his continued engagement in improving the Maine environment and economy and making life better for the Maine people.

Although he is no longer a candidate, Fulford deserves recognition and thanks for defining the issues and setting priorities for the Democratic primary and election. His driving focus was long term and laudable, leaving a better world for the next generation. He has endorsed climate action, both to preserve the environment and because he knows that a strong green energy economy will mean better jobs and better pay for Mainers. He supported affordable universal health care and believed that government should support those who in need. He took a pledge to accept no corporate or PAC funding.

We are joined by Fulford’s many supporters in wishing him well, and thanking him for his strong voice. We urge that the remaining candidates to support the platform that Fulford articulated so clearly.

Susan Conard

Northport

Gianne Conard

Belfast

St. Clair for Congress

I’m looking for a congresswoman or congressman to represent Maine’s 2nd Congressional District who will stand up to big corporations in Washington when they manufacture products that are harmful, cost consumers unnecessarily, and are obsolete before you know it.

Think about it. Companies are now selling high speed washing machines that turn white garments gray and add a foul odor to clothing, which requires you to buy more products to whiten and de-odorize your laundry. We need a candidate who has the common sense to know how to vote for the interests of 98 percent of Americans who care about these issues.

Lucas St. Clair is grounded in common sense by his early upbringing in rural Maine. He knows how to stand for the principle of working for the common good that guided him through the challenges of starting a business and helping to create the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument. I hope you will join me in voting for St. Clair on June 12 in the Democratic primary.

Mary Jane Bush

Bucksport

SNAP cuts hurt Maine

The House farm bill, HR 2, will make it harder for more than 54,000 households in Rep. Bruce Poliquin’s district to put food on the table by taking away — or cutting — SNAP benefits from many struggling Mainers: veterans, seniors, children in working families, and people with disabilities.

The farm bill will have a devastating impact on the 14 percent of Mainers who benefit from SNAP, it will take money away from the 899 retailers in Poliquin’s district that rely on income from SNAP, from local A&B Naturals in Bar Harbor, to Mike’s Country Store in Ellsworth, to the 55 Circle K’s and 27 Hannaford locations. Our communities rely on these stores, and these stores rely on food stamps just as Mainers do.

Thirteen percent of all grocery sales in Androscoggin County are paid by SNAP dollars. One in 7 Mainers relies on food stamps.

Support Maine’s economy by opposing all SNAP cuts in the House farm bill. Ensure that the federal government does not wage a war against the poor, but a war against poverty. We need our programs to eradicate hunger, create jobs and invest in our communities. Funding SNAP does all of these, and it’s imperative that Poliquin, who is pushing for new SNAP restrictions, reverses his position and protects the welfare of his constituents and of Maine’s economy.

No one deserves to go hungry and an elected official charged with protecting the welfare of his constituents should not vote more Mainers he’s pledged to protect into poverty.

Marie Follayttar Smith

Co-director

Mainers for Accountable Leadership

Scarborough

The earth will be our legacy

Earth Day 2018 left me reflecting on the oft-quoted proverb, “We do not inherit the earth from our Ancestors, we borrow it from our Children.”

It is not certain who originally uttered this maxim, but we can be certain of its truth.

The increasing divide in our nation has left many of us more introverted than ever. We work our jobs, retreat to our homes and focus our lives on an endless stream of self-centered ambitions. The discord and negativity presented to us daily by media and political elites has left us burnt out and pessimistic.

During times like these it is more important than ever to see beyond ourselves. We must remember that we are all connected. Our obligations are not only to ourselves, but to our children, neighbors and communities.

Indigenous wisdom has often emphasized making decisions with the next seven generations in mind. Our lives are short and passing. Our greatest legacy will not be in what we have consumed, but in what we have preserved for those who will come after us.

What have we done with this world we have borrowed? What condition will it be when we return it to our children and grandchildren?

Jeremy Hiltz

Cary Plantation

Poliquin leads on fighting opioid epidemic

For far too long, too many Americans have been struggling to overcome the opioid crisis, and here in Maine, there is no exception. Too many of our friends and neighbors have lost their jobs, ability to be healthy, or lives altogether.

It’s time that our elected leaders step up to the plate and follow Rep. Bruce Poliquin’s example. Poliquin was a founding member of the bipartisan House task force to end the opioid crisis. Recently, this task force has pushed for a change in the national funding formula that would give more money to states that are struggling the most like Maine.

As a town councilor, I have seen how the opioid crisis can tear our communities apart in relentless fashion. As a young person, I have seen firsthand how this epidemic continues to rob bright students of their potential.

I’m thankful for Poliquin’s leadership on this issue. He has rolled up his sleeves and begun tackling this problem head-on. Nevertheless, as a state, we will continue to fail keeping our head above water until all of our elected officials begin to follow Poliquin in pursuit of reform.

A.J. Shaw

Glenburn