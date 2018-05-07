Maine girl, 7, among 2 who died in weekend boat crash

By CBS 13 • May 7, 2018 5:24 pm

ELIOT, Maine — A student at Eliot Elementary School was one of two people killed after a boat crash on the Piscataqua River Saturday night, according to MSAD 35 Superintendent Mary Nash.

Nash notified parents on Monday that 7-year-old Kaillen Wickman had been killed in the crash.

The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol said the crash happened Saturday night near the Eliot boat landing in Maine.

According to investigators, 59-year old John Wickman, of Eliot, was driving a 24-foot boat when it hit a buoy. Police say 56-year-old Laurie Stewart, of Eliot, and Kaillen were killed in the crash.

Wickman and Kaillen’s 5-year-old brother have been hospitalized.

Officials say the crash happened in a dangerous area.

“It’s actually very treacherous here because you have seven rivers emptying into this estuary and it all has to go into this narrow spot here so when you’ve got the tide running out, you’ve got some of the highest currents going,” Eliot Harbormaster Richard Philbrick said.

