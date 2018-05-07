State
May 07, 2018
Police seek help finding Litchfield woman last seen in Washington County

By Beth Brogan, BDN Staff

State police are searching for a 77-year-old Litchfield woman who failed to show up at a relative’s home in Bangor on Sunday.

Jacka Beckwith, who has “memory issues,” was last known to be driving her red Subaru Legacy, with a Maine license plate number 9186 UK, Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a release.

Beckwith was seen early Monday morning in the Washington County town of Baileyville, asking staff at a convenience store for directions to Bangor, according to McCausland. Staff later learned police were searching for her.

Anyone who sees Beckwith is asked to call 911.

