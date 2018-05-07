Police seek help finding Litchfield woman last seen in Washington County

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • May 7, 2018 9:18 am

State police are searching for a 77-year-old Litchfield woman who failed to show up at a relative’s home in Bangor on Sunday.

Jacka Beckwith, who has “memory issues,” was last known to be driving her red Subaru Legacy, with a Maine license plate number 9186 UK, Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a release.

Beckwith was seen early Monday morning in the Washington County town of Baileyville, asking staff at a convenience store for directions to Bangor, according to McCausland. Staff later learned police were searching for her.

Anyone who sees Beckwith is asked to call 911.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.