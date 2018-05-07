1 person killed, 2 injured in crash in Hudson

Nok-Noi Ricker | BDN Nok-Noi Ricker | BDN

The Associated Press • May 7, 2018 10:06 am

Updated: May 7, 2018 10:08 am

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s says a man was killed and two others hurt in a single-car crash in the town of Hudson, Maine.

Officials say a man and woman were taken to the hospital Sunday evening and that authorities also searched for a fourth person believed to have fled the scene. That person was later located.

The crash happened about 7 p.m. on Route 221.

The victims’ names weren’t immediately released. The sheriff’s department said the investigation was continuing.

