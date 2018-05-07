1 person killed, 2 injured in crash in Hudson

Updated:
The Penobscot County Sheriff’s says a man was killed and two others hurt in a single-car crash in the town of Hudson, Maine.
Officials say a man and woman were taken to the hospital Sunday evening and that authorities also searched for a fourth person believed to have fled the scene. That person was later located.
The crash happened about 7 p.m. on Route 221.
The victims’ names weren’t immediately released. The sheriff’s department said the investigation was continuing.
