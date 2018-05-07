Penobscot
May 07, 2018
Penobscot

1 person killed, 2 injured in crash in Hudson

Nok-Noi Ricker | BDN
A police cruiser that belongs to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.
The Associated Press
Updated:

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s says a man was killed and two others hurt in a single-car crash in the town of Hudson, Maine.

Officials say a man and woman were taken to the hospital Sunday evening and that authorities also searched for a fourth person believed to have fled the scene. That person was later located.

The crash happened about 7 p.m. on Route 221.

The victims’ names weren’t immediately released. The sheriff’s department said the investigation was continuing.

Comments

