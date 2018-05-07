Missing Litchfield woman found driving in Southwest Harbor

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • May 7, 2018 6:40 pm

A Litchfield woman missing since she failed to arrive at a relative’s home in Bangor on Sunday has been found on Mount Desert Island.

Jacka Beckwith, 77, was found in the town of Southwest Harbor by local police on Monday afternoon and taken to a hospital for evaluation, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said.

Beckwith, who has “memory issues,” was last known to be driving her red Subaru Legacy, with a Maine license plate number 9186 UK, early Monday in the Washington County town of Baileyville, McCausland said.

She was asking staff at a convenience store for directions to Bangor, according to McCausland.

BDN Writer Beth Brogan contributed to this report.

