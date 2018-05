Courtesy of Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office Courtesy of Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office

Bangor Daily News • May 7, 2018 7:49 am

The Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office said in a weekend Facebook post that a member of its team died unexpectedly Saturday from an apparent heart attack.

Deputy Dennis Sampson, 50, was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He previously worked as a part-time officer for the Auburn Police Department and as a full-time officer for the Paris Police Department, according to the post.

