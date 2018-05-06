UMaine baseball team improves postseason chances by taking two of three from Binghamton

UMaine athletics | BDN UMaine athletics | BDN

May 6, 2018 2:18 pm

Updated: May 6, 2018 2:47 pm

Cody Laweryson of Moscow pitched 5 1/3 innings of five-hit ball, then was backed by 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief on Sunday as the University of Maine earned a 6-1 America East baseball victory over Binghamton University at Mahaney Diamond in Orono.

Coach Nick Derba’s Black Bears took two of three weekend games, winning 4-2 in Saturday’s second game after the Bearcats took the opener 7-4.

UMaine 14-29 (8-10 AE) improved its chances of earning a spot in the America East Baseball Championship tournament with the effort while Binghamton (14-27-1, 8-13 AE) remains in last place.

Pitching was the story in Sunday’s win. Laweryson (1-3) surrendered only an unearned run in the sixth inning and finished with five strikeouts.

Connor Johnson pitched the next 1 2/3, striking out two with three walks, then Jonah Normandeau worked the last two innings, fanning two, to secure the victory.

Jonathan Bennett paced the offense with a two-run home run to highlight UMaine’s four-run third inning and a single. Jeremy tripled, singled and score two runs while Christopher Bec hit a solo home run and Danny Casals provided an RBI double.

Luke Tevlin led the Bearcats with a double, a single and an RBI to back starter and loser J. Jacob Wloczewski, who surrendered seven hits and five earned runs in 2 1/3 innings.

In the pivotal third, Pena singled through the left side and advance on a single up the middle by Hernen Sardinas. Bec laid down a sacrifice bunt, but a throwing error on the play allowed a run to score.

That brought up Casals, who doubled to right to score the second run. Bennett followed with a two-run shot to right field that chased Wloczewski.

In Saturday’s second game, senior John Arel (5-2) spaced four hits while going the distance. He struck out eight, walked three and hit a batter.

The Black Bears managed only six hits, but they overcame a 2-0 deficit with the aid of an RBI single by Pena and run-scoring doubles by Sardinas and Caleb Kerbs. UMaine scored twice in the fifth to take the lead for good.

Tevlin stroked an RBI triple and T.J. Wegmann delivered a run with a squeeze bunt in Binghamton’s two-run second inning.

Tevlin also doubled to support losing pitcher Wegmann (3-7), who allowed four hits and three runs (two earned) with seven strikeouts and two walks in 4 2/3 innings.

In Saturday’s first game, Paul Rufo (double, two singles) and Shane Marshall (triple, single) each knocked in two runs to spark a 12-hit attack by the Bearcats.

C.J. Krowiak and Jake Evans each had two hits and an RBI and Daniel Franchi contributed two more hits. Starter Nick Gallagher (3-6) went 6 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and four runs, one of which was earned, with seven strikeouts and a walk. Robert Brown earned the save with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief.

Trevor DeLaite of Bangor (1-2) surrendered nine hits and five runs (four earned) with two strikeouts and three walks over the first 5 2/3 innings in taking the loss.

Casals singled twice and Bennett stung a three-run double for UMaine.

