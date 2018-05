Local scores, schedule; tennis, golf, harness racing, Little League results

May 6, 2018 9:09 pm

Results

Sunday’s Results

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

Bowdoin 8, Southern Maine 3

Saturday’s Results

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Caribou 4, John Bapst 2

Central Aroostook 6, Fort Fairfield 3

John Bapst 9, Caribou 3

Searsport 10, Stearns 4

SOFTBALL

Central Aroostook 6, Fort Fairfield 4

Ellsworth 17-9, Presque Isle 5-16

Piscataquis 11, Schenck 1

Stearns 13, Searsport 3

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

Bowdoin 3, Colby 2

Saint Joseph’s 3, Johnson & Wales 2

Southern Maine 6, Bates 5

Binghamton 7-2, Maine 4-2

Castleton 9, UM-Farmington 2

New England College 12, UM-Farmington 0

SOFTBALL

Simmons 4, Saint Joseph’s 1

Husson 1, Thomas 0

Husson 9, New England College 1

Stony Brook 6, Maine 2

Friday’s Results

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Brewer 6, Hampden 3

Cen. Aroostook 21, Hodgdon 9

Oceanside 7, Belfast 5

Penobscot Valley 13, Lee 1

Stearns 19, Bangor Christian 7

BASEBALL

Central Aroostook 14, Hodgdon 4

Central 15, Hermon 12

Foxcroft 5, Dexter 4

Oceanside 2, Belfast 1

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

Eastern Conn. St. 2-7, Southern Maine 0-5

MEN’S TENNIS

NESCAC Quarterfinals

Middlebury 5, Bates 0

SOFTBALL

Stony Brook 7-1, Maine 1-4

LEC Tourney

UMass Boston 6, Southern Maine 5 (8 inns.; USM eliminated)

NAC Tourney

New England College 2, Castleton 0

Thomas 2, Husson 0

Husson 4, Castleton 0 (Castleton eliminated)

New England College 5, Thomas 3

NESCAC Quarterfinals

Amherst 9, Bates 0 (5 inns., Bates eliminated)

Today’s games

BASEBALL

Bangor at Messalonskee, 4:15 p.m.

Brewer at Belfast, 4 p.m.

Bucksport at Central, 4:30 p.m.

Camden Hills at Cony, 4:15 p.m.

Carrabec/Madison at Dirigo, 4 p.m.

Dexter at Mattanawcook, 4:30 p.m.

Forest Hills at Valley, 2 p.m.

Gardiner at Erskine, 4 p.m.

GSA at DI-Stonington, 4:30 p.m.

Greater Houlton Chr. at Hodgdon, 4 p.m.

Greenville at Penquis, 4:30 p.m.

Hall-Dale at Boothbay, 4 p.m.

Hampden at Brunswick, 4 p.m.

Highview Christian at Temple, 4 p.m.

Houlton at Lee, 4:30 p.m.

Katahdin at Fort Fairfield, 4 p.m.

Lincoln Acad. Medomak, 4 p.m.

Maranacook at MCI, 4 p.m.

Mt. Blue at Lewiston, 4 p.m.

Narraguagus at Sumner, 4 p.m.

Oceanside at Mount view, 4 p.m.

Searsport at Bangor Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Shead at Machias, 4 p.m.

Skowhegan at Lawrence, 4 p.m.

So. Aroostook at Ashland, 4 p.m.

PVHS at Schenck, 4:30 p.m.

Valley at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.

Washburn at Fort Kent, 4 p.m.

Waterville at Leavitt, 4 p.m.

Wisdom at Madawaska, 4 p.m.

Woodland at Calais, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Bangor at Messalonskee, 4:15 p.m.

Brewer at Belfast, 4 p.m.

Bucksport at Central, 4:30 p.m.

Camden Hills at Cony, 4:15 p.m.

Carrabec/Madison at Dirigo, 4 p.m.

Dexter at Mattanawcook, 4:30 p.m.

Ellsworth at MDI, 4:30 p.m.

Forest Hills at Valley, 2 p.m.

Gardiner at Erskine, 4 p.m.

GSA at DI-Stonington, 4:30 p.m.

Greater Houlton Chr. at Hodgdon, 4 p.m.

Greenville at Penquis, 4:30 p.m.

Hall-Dale at Carrabec, 4 p.m.

Hampden at Brunswick, 4 p.m.

Highview Christian at Temple, 4 p.m.

Hodgdon at East Grand, 4 p.m.

Houlton at Lee, 4:30 p.m.

Katahdin at Fort Fairfield, 4 p.m.

Lincoln Acad. Medomak, 4 p.m.

Maranacook at MCI, 4 p.m.

Mt. Blue at Lewiston, 4 p.m.

Narraguagus at Sumner, 4 p.m.

Oceanside at Mount View, 4 p.m.

Searsport at Bangor Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Shead at Machias, 4 p.m.

Skowhegan at Lawrence, 4 p.m.

So. Aroostook at Ashland, 4 p.m.

PVHS at Schenck, 4:30 p.m.

Valley at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.

Washburn at Fort Kent, 4 p.m.

Waterville at Leavitt, 4 p.m.

Wisdom at Madawaska, 4 p.m.

Woodland at Calais, 4 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Waynflete at Gardiner, 4 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Lawrence at Westbrook, 4:30 p.m.

Cony at Maine Girls’ Academy 4 p.m.

BOYS and GIRLS TENNIS

Calais at Woodland, 3:30 p.m.

Camden Hills at Cony, 4 p.m.

Dexter at Orono, 4 p.m.

Lee at GSA (2), 3 p.m.

Madawaska at Presque Isle, 3:30 p.m.

Maranacook at Medomak, 4 p.m.

MDI at Washington Acad. 4 p.m.

Schenck/Stearns at Mattanawcook Acad., 4 p.m.

Skowhegan at Brunswick, 4:30 p.m.

Winslow at Erskine, 3:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Bangor at Edward Little, 4 p.m.

Boothbay at Dirigo, 4 p.m.

Brewer at Oceanside, 4 p.m.

Carrabec at Lisbon, 4 p.m.

Gardiner at Waterville, 4 p.m.

Hampden at Mt. Blue, 4 p.m.

Lincoln Acad. at MCI, 4 p.m.

Morse at Belfast, 4 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Belfast at Morse, 4 p.m.

Cony at Camden Hills, 4 p.m.

Dirigo at Boothbay, 4 p.m.

Edward Little at Bangor, 4 p.m.

Lisbon at Carrabec, 4 p.m.

MCI at Lincoln Acad., 4 p.m.

Mt. Blue at Hampden, 4 p.m.

Oceanside at Brewer, 4 p.m.

Waterville at Gardiner, 4 p.m.

Tennis

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys

Old Town (2-1) 3, Orono (4-3) 2

Singles: Caleb Braley (OT) def. Sam Cartwright 8-7, Jay Theriault (OT) def. Itai Boss 8-4, Calvin Murphy (O) def. Dillon Leland 9-8 (7-5); doubles: Blake Daigle-Brady Georgia (OT) def. Antti Jarvikare-Ben Allen-Rahill 8-5, Ryan Shorette/Aaron Wilson-McFarlane (O) def. Russel Sossong-Justin Bishop 8-3

Presque Isle (4-1) 4, John Bapst (1-5) 1

Singles: Andre Daigle def. Duncan Waanders 8-0, Mason Young def. Cannon Breen 8-1, Jordan Bonville def. Chris Chappelle 8-2; doubles: Isaac Madore-Gage Young def. Jason Wei-Aiden Close 8-3, Sam Slavin-Madryn Evans-Moran (JB) def. Austin Moreau-Elijah Russell 8-6

Schenck/Stearns (3-3) 4, Deer Isle-Stonington (2-2) 1

Singles: Nick Powers (S) def. Devon Emrick 8-1, Dylan Danforth (S) def. Ben Penfold 8-1, Tyrone Davis (S) def. Dakota Emrick 8-6; doubles: Mason Plummer-Oskar Mattes (DIS) def. Bryce Pennell-Colby Hannan 8-5, Nathan NcNally-Dustin Hilliker (S) def. Ennis Marshall-Ian Cust 8-6

Caribou (6-0) 5, Mount Desert Island (1-4) 0

Singles: Parker Deprey def. Drake Jones 1-0 (default), Alec Cyr def. Gabe Michael 8-6, Gabriel Rand def. Max Craigo 8-1; doubles: Bailey Griffeth-Sawyer Deprey def. Nolan Murphy-Michael Berge 8-0, Emerson Duplissie-Cyr/Seth Beidelman def. Lanven Estacio-Kevin Waldron 8-1

Van Buren (3-1) 5, Shead (1-1) 0

Singles: Brandon Sytulek (VB) def. C.J. Francis 8-0, Brenton Soucy (VB) def. Jacob Cook 8-0, Luc Perreault (VB) def. Austin Ashby 8-2; doubles: Skylar Paradis-Colby Lapointe (VB) by forfeit, Deacon Thivierge-Eddie Saucier (VB) by forfeit

Orono (4-2) 3, Old Town (1-1) 2

Singles: Caleb Braley (OT) def. Sam Cartwright 8-2, Itai Boss (O) def. Jay Theriault 8-3, Dillon Leland (OT) def. Calvin Murphy 8-4, doubles: Antti Jarvikare-Ben Allen-Rahill (O) def. Blake Daigle-Brady Georgia 8-3, Ryan Shorette/Aaron Wilson-McFarlane (O) def. Russel Sossong-Justin Bishop 8-3

Van Buren (4-1) 5, Shead (1-2) 0

Singles: Brandon Sytulek (VB) def. C.J. Francis 8-0, Brenton Soucy (VB) def. Jacob Cook 8-0, Luc Perreault (VB) def. Austin Ashby 8-0; doubles: Skylar Paradis-Colby Lapointe (VB) by forfeit, Deacon Thivierge-Eddie Saucier (VB) by forfeit

Hampden (3-2) 3, Brunswick (1-3) 2

Singles: Wyatt Slocum (B) def. Zach Flannery 6-4, 2-6, 6-4, Elliot Small (HA) def. Connor Shaw 6-3, 6-1, Bryce Nickels (HA) def. Lucas Piatt 6-1, 6-2; doubles: 1. Will Drake-Drew Johnston (HA) def. Spencer Taylor-Calvin Doherty 6-4, 6-1, Owen Flannery-Oliver Bois (HA) def. Nick Darosa-Nuri Rosen 3-6, 1-6

Mount Desert Island (1-3) 4, John Bapst (1-4) 1

(Thursday) Singles: Drake Janes (MDI) def. Duncan Waanders 8-1, Gabe Michael (MDI) def. Cannon Breen 8-3, Max Craigo (MDI) def. Chris Chappelle 8-5; doubles:Nolan Murphy-Michael Borge (MDI) def. Jason Wei-Aiden Close 8-5, Sam Slavin-Madryn Evans-Moran (JB) def. Nick Harding-Kevin Waldron 8-4

Girls

John Bapst (5-1) 5, Presque Isle (1-4) 0

Singles: Crystal Bell def. Hana Boucher 8-0, Becca Johnson def. Miranda Bragan 8-1, Harper Averett def. Anna Robinson 8-1; doubles: Lisa Murphy-Grace Philippon def. Gaby Haley-Jenna Ouellette 8-1, Hailey Grover-Adelaide Valley by default

Caribou (6-0) 5, Mount Desert Island (1-4) 0

Singles: Gabrielle Marquis def. Ellie Bridgers 8-1, Ashley Matlock def. Emily Banks 8-0, Hailey Holmquist def. Maggie Collins 8-1; doubles: Ciara Richards-Madison Stratton def. Rachelle Swanson-Kate Hoff 8-0, Samantha Tourk-Kyra Thibeault def. Isabella Michael-Claire Shaw 8-0

Deer Isle-Stonington (1-3) 3, Schenck (1-5) 2

Singles: Orly Vaughn (DIS) def. Hannah Johnston 8-5, Marissa Judkins (DIS) def. Nicole Lamson 8-1, Emily Cole (S) def. Rylee Eaton 9-8 (7-5); doubles: Lily Gray-Addie McDonald (DIS) def. Madison McDunnah-Abi McNally 8-5, Hailey Johnston-Emily Gagnon (S) def. Ariel Larrabbee-Jill McDonald 8-2

Van Buren (2-2) 5, Shead (0-2) 0

Singles: Tiffany Morrow (VB) def. Ryleigh Andrews 8-1, Erica Ouellette (VB) def. Jackie Cook 8-1, Emma LaJoie (VB) def. Teryn Smithoravick; doubles: Sierra Soucy-Armanda Nicknair (VB) by forfeit, Emilia Nicknair-Bailey Laplante (VB) by forfeit.

Van Buren (3-2) 5, Shead (0-3) 0

Singles: Tiffany Morrow def. Ryleigh Andrews 8-0, Erica Ouellette def. Jackie Cook 8-2, Emma LaJoie def. Teryn Smithoravick 8-1; doubles: Sierra Soucy-Armanda Nicknair by forfeit, Emilia Nicknair-Bailey Laplante by forfeit

Mt. Blue 3, Bangor 2

Singles: Alice Wang (B) def. Grace McIntosh 7-5, 7-5, Maeve Hickey (Mt.B) def. Alana Broughton 6-0, 6-3, Brianna Jackson (Mt.B) def. Leila Davids 6-3, 6-2, doubles: Sophia Pires-Hallie Pike (Mt.B) def. Jodi Glidden-Abby Houghton 1-6, 6-4, 6-3, Katherine Clukey-Sophia Mullins (B) def. Mariel Damon-Bailey Levesque 7-6 (10-8), 6-1, Sadie Thomas-Julia Houghton (B) def. Leahannah Ridley-Natia Changhlishvili 8-6

John Bapst (4-1) 5, Mount Desert Island (1-3) 0

(Thursday) Singles: Crystal Bell def. Ellie Bridgers 8-5, Becca Johnson def. Emily Banks 8-0, Harper Averitt def. Maggie Collins 8-2; doubles: Lisa Murphy-Grace Philippon def. Rachelle Swanson-Kate Hoff 8-2, Hailey Grover-Adelaide Valley def. Austria Morehouse-Isabella Michael 8-1

Golf

HOLE-IN-ONE

Brian Lee

ORONO, Maine — Brian Lee of Bangor recorded a hole-in-one on Saturday playing at Penobscot Valley Country Club. Lee aced the 232-yard 17th hole using a 5-wood. The tee was moved up due to repairs and was not playing the normal 321 yards. Jim Kiser of Hampden witnessed the shot.

LOCAL

At Springbrook GC

Blind Draw Team Point Quota, Pins, & Skins — Joe Mertzel, George Ames plus-9, Dick Metivier, Scott Bubier +4, Ray Roy, George Ames +3; Pins: No. 2 Jim Murphy 31-4, No. 8 Sid Cohen 7-4, No. 13 Mark Susi 23-1, No. 15 Tim Mynahan 6-6; Skins, No. 1 Net, No. 15 Net: George Ames; No. 2 Net: George Hopkins; No. 4 Gross, No. 4 Net: Rick Shea; No. 8 Gross, No. 8 Net: Sid Cohen

At Hermon Meadows GC

Sunday Morning Points — Blind Draw: 1. Joe Johnston, Byron Dunbar +6 2. John May, Al Stuber -7 3. (tie) Bruce Ireland, Ted Jellison -8 and Tom Berry, Joel McCluskey; Pins: No. 3 Joe Johnston 7-0, No. 9 (2nd shot): Byron Dunbar 54-0, No. 12 John May 6-3, No. 16 Doug Chambers 7-1, High man on losing team: Bruce Ireland E

Auto racing

PASS North Late Model

At Epping, N.H.

Support 50 Legs 150: (finishing position, car number, driver’s name, hometown): 1. 7 Travis Benjamin, Belfast; 2. 59 Reid Lanpher, Manchester; 3. 97 Joey Polewarczyk, Jr., Hudson, NH; 4. 35 Derek Ramstrom, Worcester, Mass.; 5. 54 Johnny Clark, Farmingdale; 6. 60 DJ Shaw, Center Conway, NH; 7. 12 Derek Griffith, Hudson, NH; 8. 51 John Peters, Westbrook; 9. 4 Ben Rowe, Turner; 10. 7 Glen Luce, Turner; 11. 00 Bryan Kruczek, Newmarket, NH; 12. 40 Nick Sweet, Barre, Vt.; 13. 41 Tracy Gordon, Strong; 14. 94 Garrett Hall, Scarborough; 15. 03 Joe Squeglia, Jr., Derry, NH; 16. 15 Mike Hopkins, Hermon; 17. 5 Dillon Moltz, Waterford, Conn.; 18. 16 Travis Stearns, Auburn; 19. 23 Glenn Martel, Belmont, NH

Wiscasset Speedway

At Wiscasset

(Top 5 per class, finishing position, car number, driver’s name, hometown) Servpro of Biddeford Saco Pro Stocks (50 laps): 1. 15 Nick Hinckley, Jefferson; 2. 09 Darren Ripley, Thomaston; 3. 99 Ajay Picard, Palmyra; 4. 84 Jamie Wright, Woolwich; 5. 77 Nick Reno, West Bath; Cahill Tire Four-Cylinder Pros (25 laps): 1. 03 Hayden Norris, Gardiner; 2. 4 Connor Wenners, Edgecomb; 3. 70 Taylor Lane, Phillips; 4. 8 Craig Dunn, Strong; 5. 24 Jeff Prindall, Lisbon; Maxwell’s Market Super Streets (25 laps): 1. 2 Josh Bailey, Wiscasset; 2. 11 Jason Oakes, Boothbay; 3. 54, Neil Evans Jr., Yarmouth; 4. 55 Bob Crocker, Freeport; 5. 1 Jeff Davis, Woolwich; Thunder 4 Mini (25 laps): 1. 84 Spencer Sweatt, Albion; 2. 58 David Greenleaf, Brunswick; 3. 54 Noah Haggett, Wiscasset; 4. 4E Caleb Emerson-Mains, Richmond; 5. 16 Trvais Poulliott, China

Oxford Plains Speedway

At Oxford

(Top 5 per class, finishing position, car number, driver’s name, hometown) Budweiser Super Late Model (50 laps): 1. 61 TJ Brackett, Buckfield; 2. 47 Gabe Brown, Center Conway, NH; 3. 36 Ryan Robbins, Dixfield; 4. 9 Alan Tardiff, Lyman; 5. 09 Justin Drake, Burnham; Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy Street Stock (50 laps): 1. 36 Rick Spaulding, Lisbon; 2. 61 Matt Dufault, Turner; 3. 4 Jordan Russell, Norway; 4. 21 Zach Bowie, Turner; 5. 11 Tyler King, Gray; Bandits (20 laps): 1. 18 Dustin Salley, Poland; 2. 77 Rob Crepeau, Minot; 3. 11 Can Childs, Leeds; .4 52 Chad Wills, Buckfield; 5. 91 Jamie Heath, Waterford; Figure 8 (20 laps): 1. 97 Eric Hodgkins, Minot, 2. 2 Dale Lawrence, Lisbon; 3. 4 Kyle Kilgore, South Paris; 4. 00 Larry Lizotte, Poland; 5. 54 David Smith, South Paris; 6. 41 Greg Durgin, South Paris; Rookie (15 laps): 1 3 Thomas Brackett, Auburn; 2 91 Brady Heath, Waterford.

Harness racing

BANGOR RACEWAY

Saturday Results

FIRST Trot $3,100

Ona Dream Ga Mosher 4.00 2.20 2.10

Main Stage Jo Beckwith 4.40 2.40

C C C Ki Ireland 2.10

T–2:00.3 . Ex. (1-5) $8.80; Tr. (1-5-4) $26.00

SECOND Pace $2,700

Jk Allnitelong Sh Thayer 3.60 3.00 2.20

Rawdon Gold Digger Ga Mosher 3.20 2.20

Cecils Express He Campbell 2.80

T–2:00.1. Ex. (4-2) $8.80; Tr. (4-2-3) $46.60; 1st half DD (1-4) $6.20

THIRD Pace $2,900

Thunderbolt Jaxon Ga Mosher 2.80 2.40 2.10

Ideal Bid Ch Cushing 3.80 3.20

Reagans Revenge Sh Thayer 3.20

T–1:58.0. Ex. (1-3) $7.40; Tr. (1-3-4) $81.80

FOURTH Pace $2,900

Luv A Lot Hanover McSowers 4.40 2.60 2.60

Lady Spartacus An Harrington 3.80 3.20

Mc Attagirl Ga Mosher 3.60

T–2:00.3. Ex. (4-3) $18.20; Tr. (4-3-6) $42.20

FIFTH Pace $3,300

Sachertorte Sh Thayer 14.00 5.80 7.20

American Fighter Mc Sowers 2.40 46.00

Red Dog Saloon Jo Beckwith 31.20

T–1:57.2. Ex. (5-6) $242.00; Tr. (5-6-a) $196.00

SIXTH Pace $2,900

Gold Star Spider He Campbell 4.40 2.20 2.10

Southwind Rex Sh Thayer 2.20 2.10

Skippy An Harrington 2.80

T–2:00.4. Ex. (3-4) $6.20; Tr. (3-4-1) $44.80

SEVENTH Pace $3,100

To Much Fun Ga Mosher 8.20 4.60 5.00

Rambling Jet Sh Thayer 10.60 5.00

Northern Ideal Mc Sowers 2.80

T–1:59.1. Ex. (5-1) $111.60; Tr. (5-1-2) $156.00; Pick 3 (5-3-5) $183.40

EIGHTH Pace $4,000

Rocnrolwilneverdie Sh Thayer 3.60 2.20 2.10

Mr Yokassippi Mc Sowers 15.00 7.40

Pembroke Scorpio He Campbell 3.20

T–1:56.3. Ex. (4-3) $70.20; Tr. (4-3-6) $102.60

NINTH Pace $2,700

Janinne Ti Hudson 21.40 6.40 4.20

Catchajolt He Campbell 3.00 2.10

The Wizsell Of Odz Ga Mosher 4.60

T–2:01.3. Ex. (6-2) $36.60

Tr. (6-2-4) $81.00; 1st half late DD (4-6) $14.00

Total Handle: $25,470

Batter up

BASEBALL

Little League

At Old Town

Bell’s IGA 4, Kiwanis 3

Bell’s IGA top hitters: Grayson Thibeault single, triple; Preston Vose single, double; winning pitcher: Vose; Kiwanis: Gabe Gifford 3 doubles, triple

Rotary 7, Governor’s 4

Rotary top hitters: Jackson Lizzotte 2 doubles, Carter Sevigny 2 singles, Jordan Craft double, single; winning pitcher: Craft; Governor’s: Lucas Moore single, double; Nate Tibbitts 2 doubles, Nate Baker 3 singles

SOFTBALL

Little League Majors

At Bangor

Brewer 23, Bangor 12

Brewer top hitters: Hannah Reed, double, single; Lydia Hand, single; Jordin Williams, single; winning pitcher: Jenna McQuarrie, 15 strikeouts. Bangor hitters: Emilyn Streams, 2 home runs; Cassidy Ireland, triple.