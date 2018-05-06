Two die in Piscataqua River boating crash

By Aislinn Sarnacki , BDN Staff • May 6, 2018 10:04 am

Two passengers of a 24-foot Boston Whaler were killed when the boat struck a buoy in the Piscataqua River near Eliot boat landing on Saturday night.

Authorities received report of the crash at 8:15 p.m., according to New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol. The Piscataqua River runs along the border of New Hampshire and Maine, and initial reports indicated the crash occurred in Maine, however, when agencies responded, it was determined the crash occurred in New Hampshire.

The initial investigation found that a 59-year-old man was operating the boat, which had three passengers aboard, at a high speed when it struck a buoy, according to police. Upon impact, a female passenger, who was wearing a life jacket, was ejected from the boat.

The operator called 911 for help and located the passenger who was unconscious in the water, according to police. He then maneuvered the vessel to the boat landing, which was within sight of where the crash occurred.

The boat’s operator was transported to York Hospital in York, Maine, for treatment of a possible back injury and other bruising, while the three passengers — two women and a man — were transported to Portsmouth Hospital in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, where the two women were pronounced dead, according to police.

The third passenger was ultimately transported to a hospital in Boston for further treatment.

Operator inattention may have been a factor in this crash, according to a police report. But the case remains under investigation.

The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol, Maine Marine Patrol, the Eliot police and fire departments, and U.S. Coast Guard responded to the boat crash.

Authorities did not identify the passengers pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone who has further information related to the crash or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Sgt. Joshua Dirth at 603-227-2115 or by email at Joshua.Dirth@dos.nh.gov.

