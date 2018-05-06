State
May 06, 2018
State

Power to be restored to all Mainers affected by Saturday’s winds by end of day

Courtesy of Central Maine Power | Courtesy of Central Maine Power
High winds in the morning caused a tree to come down across utility lines on Saturday in Lebanon. Power is expected to be restored to the remaining Mainers who lost power from Saturday's high winds, according to Central Maine Power.
By Aislinn Sarnacki, BDN Staff

Emera Maine has restored power to its customers who lost service due to high winds early Saturday mo rning, and crews from Central Maine Power expect to complete power restoration Sunday to the roughly 1,000 customers who were still without power by 11 a.m.

Emera estimates more than 6,500 of its customers were without power at the peak of the storm. And CMP estimates more than 51,000 customers lost power at some point Saturday.

Maine’s western mountains and foothills were particularly hard hit when thunderstorms and wind gusts greater than 45 miles per hour caused tree limbs to come down on power lines, according to CMP.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding as crews worked to repair damage caused by Saturday’s high winds,” CMP spokesperson Gail Rice said in a prepared statement.

A town-by-town listing of outages in the CMP service area with an area map can be found on CMP’s website, cmpco.com.

