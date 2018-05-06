Protesters rally for tougher gun laws outside Friends of NRA banquet in Orono

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN

A small group of demonstrators gathered for a rally for “sensible gun laws” on Saturday evening outside the annual banquet and fundraiser for the Penobscot County Friends of NRA in Orono.

“We’re not trying to take people’s guns away,” said Josie Ellis, the demonstration organizer and the lead organizer for the Bangor chapter of Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense in America. “We do call for a ban on assault weapons, but guns in general, we’re not trying to take away people’s guns. We just want sensible laws.”

The group of about 20 demonstrators quietly held hand-drawn signs at the entrance of the University of Maine’s Alfond Arena parking lot as banquet attendees filtered in for the event. Several signs called a ban on assault weapons and more extensive background checks for gun ownership, while other signs were more provocative, one labeling the NRA as a “terrorist organization.”

Their peaceful display was tolerated, but banquet organizers thought the demonstration was “in the wrong place.”

“We raise money for the future of shooting sports,” said Charlie Rumsey, committee chairman of the Penobscot County Friends of NRA outside the event, which was closed to the media. “We have nothing to do with legislation. We make no political contributions.”

Friends of NRA is a fundraising program under The NRA Foundation, the charitable arm of the National Rifle Association that provides funding to educational firearm programs on the local, state and national levels.

“So maybe there’s a little bit of misinformation out there,” Rumsey said. “But folks are free to be there. It’s America. It’s a great place, and I support their right to do that.”

Ellis said she understands what the Friends of NRA is, but called the group the “face of the NRA in our community.” She also said she wants its support to help keep kids safe with “an assault weapons ban, by calling for a ban on high-capacity magazines, by supporting common-sense gun laws like universal background checks.”

The United States is currently averaging one school shooting a week for 2018, according to CNN.

“I’m here on behalf of all students across this country who say we’re tired of being scared in our classrooms,” said Jessie Walker, an Orono High School senior. “We are ready to take action and make sure our voices are heard.”

