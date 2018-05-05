One dead in Lincoln rollover crash

By Aislinn Sarnacki , BDN Staff • May 5, 2018 4:25 pm

Updated: May 5, 2018 4:27 pm

A man was killed in a rollover crash on Saturday morning in Lincoln, police said.

Police responded around 6 a.m. after a passerby spotted a gray 2003 Dodge neon in a field off Route 2, just after the bridge spanning the Penobscot River between Lincoln and Chester.

Chad Larlee, 32, of Lincoln, the car’s only occupant, had died before police arrived, said Lincoln Public Safety Director Daniel Summers.

“The way the vehicle was, it was obvious the vehicle had rolled several times,” Summers said.

Maine State Police are assisting in the investigation, Summers said.