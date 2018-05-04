UMaine softball team splits conference doubleheader at Stony Brook

May 4, 2018 8:18 pm

Kyleigh O’Donnell pitched a five-hitter with four strikeouts and two walks on Friday afternoon as the University of Maine salvaged a split of its America East softball doubleheader against Stony Brook with a 4-1 victory in the second game at Stony Brook, N.Y.

The hosts won the opener 7-1.

Erika Leonard’s two-run triple scores Alyssa Derrick and Laurine German to highlight a three-run fifth inning that put the Black Bears (20-22) on top to stay.

Rachel Carlson poked two singles for UMaine.

For the Seawolves (22-20), Katelyn Corr posted a double and two singles behind starter and loser Lindsey Hughes.

In the first game, Irene Rivera drove in four runs with a three-run home run, a double and a single. Melissa Rahrich fired a three-hitter and struck out six.

Maddie Decker stroked an RBI single for UMaine to back starter and loser Annie Kennedy, who surrendered eight hits and six runs, five of them earned.

NAC Tournament

NEC 5, Thomas 3

At O’Keefe Field in Bangor, Chanel Welch and Destiny Helmedach each doubled, singled and knocked in two runs to spark the second-seeded Pilgrims past the Terriers and into the championship round of the North Atlantic Conference tournament.

Joslyn Gallagher (RBI) added two singles to support winning pitcher Taylor Barbour, who scattered seven hits and allowed just one earned run.

Katie Taylor posted two singles for No. 4 Thomas College of Waterville and Anna Piirainen had a single and an RBI to back relief loser Katlyn Coulter.

Husson takes on No. 4 Thomas College of Waterville in Saturday’s noon elimination game for the right to play unbeaten New England College at 2 p.m.

Husson 4, Castleton 2

At O’Keefe Field in Bangor, Jen Jones fired a three-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts to help the top-seeded Eagles stave off elimination.

Olivia Smith stroked an RBI double and Bri Brochu singled twice to lead Husson (18-13), which scored three times in the sixth inning off losing pitcher Taylor Paquette to sew up the win.

Calli Van Gorden singled twice for Castleton University (11-17), which was eliminated.

Thomas 2, Husson 0

At O’Keefe Field in Bangor, Katlyn Coulton pitched a four-hit shutout as No. 4 Thomas College of Waterville beat No. 1 Husson in the opening game of the North Atlantic Conference tournament.

She struck out three and did not walk a batter.

Lexi Colpack paced the Terriers with two hits, including an RBI single during a two-run fifth inning. Anna Piirainen stroked a run-scoring double in the inning.

Katie Taylor singled twice for Thomas.

Jen Jones scattered six hits for Husson and logged four strikeouts with one walk. Bri Brochu collected three singles for the Eagles.