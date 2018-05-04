Olore, Norsworthy to enter PIHS athletic hall of fame

John Clarke Russ | BDN John Clarke Russ | BDN

Contributed photo/University of Maine at Presque Isle | BDN Contributed photo/University of Maine at Presque Isle | BDN

May 4, 2018 1:00 am

A longtime baseball coach and a former Miss Maine Basketball finalist will comprise the Presque Isle Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2019.

Tim Olore and Angela Norsworthy-Hartman will be inducted during a ceremony scheduled for Jan. 18, 2019.

Olore played baseball and basketball at Presque Isle High School until his graduation in 1979, then went on to star in baseball at the University of Maine at Presque Isle and also competed in the semipro ranks with the Presque Isle Sonics and Woodstock Shiretowners.

Olore coached high school baseball for one year at Fort Fairfield, then returned to his alma mater where in 28 years he guided the Wildcats to 266 Heal Point victories and 356 wins overall.

His Presque Isle teams qualified for postseason play in 23 years and advanced to the Eastern Maine Class A championship game in 1991. Olore coached the Wildcats to five Big East Conference championships and was a three-time conference coach of the year as well as the 1987 Golden Diamond Maine volunteer baseball coach of the year.

A 2009 inductee into the University of Maine at Presque Isle Hall of Fame, Olore coached two Mr. Maine Baseball finalists, 19 Maine Senior All-Stars, nine all-state players, one All-New England player, three Big East Conference most valuable players and 79 Big East Conference all-stars.

Olore also has coached subvarsity and middle school basketball in Presque Isle as well as teaching social studies in the Presque Isle school system.

Norsworthy starred in soccer and basketball for the Wildcats. In basketball she was the Big East Conference Player of the Year and a Miss Maine Basketball finalist as a senior in 2007, and she earned All-Maine honors in soccer.

After a year at Husson University of Bangor, Norsworthy returned to The County and played three years of basketball and four years of soccer at the University of Maine at Fort Kent.

She helped lead the Bengals to three NAIA national soccer tournament appearances and two USCAA championships.

Norsworthy also helped the UMFK women’s basketball team win two Sunrise Conference championships and earn two NAIA national tournament berths.

Follow BDN Maine Sports on Facebook for the latest in Maine high school and college sports.