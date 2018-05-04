America East
May 04, 2018
UMaine, Binghamton battling for America East postseason position

College Baseball

MAINE vs. BINGHAMTON

Time, site: Saturday, noon (2); Sunday, 11 a.m., Mahaney Diamond, Orono

Records: UMaine 12-28 (6-9 America East), Binghamton 13-25-1 (7-11)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 34-32, UMaine 8-3 on 5/27/17

Key players: Maine — RF Hernen Sardinas (.310 batting average, 6 home runs, 30 runs batted in), C-DH Chris Bec (.306-7-21), 3B Danny Casals (.295-10-32, 30 runs), SS Jeremy Pena (.294-4-21, 35 runs), DH-C Jonathan Bennett (.259-2-25); Binghamton — LF-RF Anthony Meduri (.302-0-14), DH Pat Brit (.278-3-10, C Jason Agresti (.272-1-20), CF C.J. Krowiak (.268-3-19, 25 runs), SS Paul Rufo (.231-3-22, 18 runs)

Pitching matchups: UMaine — RH John Arel (4-2, 4.05 earned run average), RH Cody Laweryson (0-3, 4.31), LH Trevor DeLaite (1-1, 7.76); Binghamton — LH Nick Wegmann (3-6, 4.12), RH Nick Gallagher (2-6, 5.51), RH Jacob Wioczewski (2-5, 6.02)

Game notes: UMaine snapped a five-game losing streak with a 24-5 midweek win at UMass. Binghamton has won three in a row. UMaine snapped Binghamton’s eight-game winning streak in the series by topping the Bearcats in the America East tournament last May. UMaine is hitting .265 as a team thanks to its 26-hit outburst at UMass. Binghamton is hitting just .243 but has a better team ERA (4.80). UMaine’s ERA is 6.03. Bangor’s DeLaite will make his fourth start of the season. He has six relief appearances.

