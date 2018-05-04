How Maine lawmakers can get back together to finish their work

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

May 4, 2018 11:53 am

For the second time in two weeks, the Maine Legislature has left Augusta without finishing its work. This time, lawmakers adjourned after failing to extend the current session with no idea when — or if — they will return to the state capitol to finalize bills on tax conformity, pay raises for direct care workers and a myriad of other important issues.

There are many losers in this ongoing drama, but the biggest ones are Maine people, who deserve better from their elected representatives.

BDN reporter Chris Cousins put it well in a Thursday State & Capitol post: “As has been said and written, we’re in a game of political chicken with the difference being that in this game it’s other people who are losing, not the players themselves.”

So, while lawmakers argued over Medicaid expansion, tax conformity, minimum wages and ultimately decided to walk away from their work, it is Maine people who are harmed, not the lawmakers who created the mess.

This reflects badly on legislative leadership and is a big reason that people are so fed up with government.

There is plenty of blame to go around for the impasse in Augusta. Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon’s refusal to hold a public hearing on a citizen-initiated bill to pay for home health care with a new tax and her handling of some other controversial measures left a bad taste in many mouths.

But the biggest problem, as it was before last year’s government shutdown, is that Gov. Paul LePage and House Minority Leader Ken Fredette, who is prone to doing the governor’s bidding, make inflexible demands that can change daily, or even hourly.

Fredette, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor in the party’s June 12 primary, had a personal incentive to ensure the legislative session did not get extended. As Sen. Joyce Maker, R-Calais, pointed out, he can’t seek campaign donations from lobbyists and many political action committees while the Legislature is in session.

Last month’s breakdown was triggered when Fredette demanded a rollback of the state’s recently increased minimum wage in exchange for an agreement to extend the legislative session. He made similar demands this week as has LePage in weekly addresses.

A bill to roll back the minimum wage, which was increased by voters in 2016, was considered by the Labor, Commerce, Research and Development Committee, including a public hearing and two work sessions earlier this year. An amended Senate version of the bill would have slowed future wage increases to 50 cents a year, rather than $1. The House rejected changes to current law and the bill died.

This is how the legislative process works. It can be slow and convoluted. Demanding action that the Legislature has already considered and rejected is the epitome of dysfunction.

So, what can lawmakers do going forward? They will mostly likely have to reconvene in a special session, which will cost taxpayers more than if they had extended the legislative session, because they cannot leave school funding levels, bond packages, Medicaid expansion and dozens of other legislation unfinished. To be successful, leaders must understand that they each need “victories” that they can tout in press releases, such as securing additional funding for schools and providing promised wages to direct care workers or reducing taxes and holding the line on government spending.

And, they can’t keep changing their minds about what those victories must be.

