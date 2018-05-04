Bangor
May 04, 2018
Bangor

UMaine, Penobscot tribe to sign pact about tribal resources

Dawn Gagnon | File
File photo of members of the Penobscot Nation singing tribal songs during the July 2017 Penobscot River Sovereignty Rally. The University of Maine says it's signing a memorandum of understanding with the Penobscot Nation to help steward the tribe's heritage and history.
The Associated Press

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine says it’s signing a memorandum of understanding with an American Indian tribe to help steward the tribe’s heritage and history.

The university says it will sign the agreement with Penobscot Nation on May 10. University of Maine President Susan J. Hunter and Penobscot Nation Chief Kirk Francis will be among leaders planning to attend a ceremony at Hudson Museum in Orono.

The agreement will impact several facets of how the university handles tribal resources. The university’s anthropology department, for example, holds collections of Penobscot archaeological artifacts. UMaine says it will begin a collaborative cataloging process with the tribe.

The University of Maine Press also publishes Penobscot materials through a relationship with the tribe. The school says the tribe will hold copyright when it’s a publication’s author.

Comments

