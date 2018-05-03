Threatening weather forces UMaine football team to change start time of Friday’s Jeff Cole scrimmage

Ronnie Gillis | University of Maine athletics Ronnie Gillis | University of Maine athletics

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • May 3, 2018 7:10 pm

The 14th annual Jeff Cole Memorial Spring Scrimmage, which concludes the University of Maine’s spring football season, will be held Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Alfond Stadium in Orono.

The scrimmage had been scheduled later, but UMaine moved up the start time due to the threat of thunderstorms in the area.

The game is named after a UMaine assistant coach who died of cancer in 2004.

Head coach Joe Harasymiak will be charting the progression of his players in an offense vs. defense format. There aren’t enough players to have a regular game so they will have a points system in place to reward each unit for making plays.

The offense receives six points for a touchdown, three for a run of over 15 yards, three for a pass reception over 25 yards and one for a first down. The defense earns six points for a turnover, three for a tackle for a loss and one if they force the offense to punt or field-goal attempt.

The defense won last year’s game 50-49 at Portland’s Fitzpatrick Stadium.

“I’m looking for a clean (injury-free) game with players getting around 45-50 reps,” said Harasymiak.

He noted that they are “light (in numbers) in the offensive line, at the wideout position and at safety” due to graduation and injuries.

The game is usually held in the morning but Harasymiak had hoped to create a Friday night high school football atmosphere and give students a chance to celebrate the last day of classes.

Players who were redshirted last season will have the opportunity to impress the coaching staff. Among them is shifty running back Ramon Jefferson, who will be a candidate to to share the ball-carrying load with North Yarmouth’s Joe Fitzpatrick and help replace All-Colonial Athletic Association, All-New England and All-ECAC running back Josh Mack, who is transferring.

Fitzpatrick, a sophomore, was the team’s second-leading rusher with 382 yards and a six yards per carry average last season and he is expected to have a more prominent role.

Harasymiak said the top priority will be the rebuilding of the offensive line, which lost longtime starters Jamil Demby, Isaiah Brooks and John Reddington to graduation.

All-American Demby was a sixth-round draft choice of the Los Angeles Rams.

Center Chris Mulvey and tackle Cody Levy headline the list of returnees up front.

“And we’ve got five guys coming in this fall,” said Harasymiak.

Chris Ferguson returns to quarterback the team for a second straight year next fall and redshirt freshman Isaiah Robinson will be also be taking snaps on Friday as Harasymiak is looking for a backup.

The defense returns virtually intact and Harasymiak said the rainy forecast will definitely give the defense the edge.

Those who won’t be involved in Friday’s game due to medical reasons include wide receiver Micah Wright, defensive back Jeffrey DeVaughn, running back Ted Kobongo and noseguard Andrew Stevens.

UMaine went 4-6 last season, 3-5 in the conference, and Harasymiak said they have a large freshman class this fall.

“We have 23 coming in and we will bring in at least two more,” said Harasymiak, who will begin his third year at the helm next season.

UMaine opens the 2018 on Thursday night, Aug. 30, when it hosts archrival New Hampshire.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.