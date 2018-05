Local scores; results for tennis, golf

May 3, 2018 9:20 pm

Results

Thursday’s Results

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Little East Tourney

Western Connecticut 4, Southern Maine 2

Thursday’s Postponements

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Oceanside at Erskine Acad., May 12, 10 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Oceanside at Erskine Acad., May 12, 10 a.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Erskine Acad. at Brewer, May 8, 4 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Brewer at Erskine Acad., May 8, 4 p.m.

Wednesday’s Results

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Bucksport 6, George Stevens Academy 2

Greenville 11, Piscataquis 1

Schenck 6, Deer Isle-Stonington 1

Searsport 15, Sumner 5

SOFTBALL

Bucksport 15, George Stevens Academy 0

Katahdin 15, Hodgdon 5

Orono 8, Dexter 1

Penobscot Valley 13, Stearns 3

Searsport 9, Sumner 3

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

Maine 24, Massachusetts 5

Southern Maine 10, Bates 3

MEN’S LACROSSE

GNAC Semifinals

Norwich 17, Saint Joseph’s 8

Wednesday’s Postponements

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Presque Isle at Fort Kent, no date

Tennis

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls

Piscataquis Community 2, DI-Stonington 2

(Wednesday) Singles: Lilli McCormack (PC) def. Orly Vaughn 8-4; Madelynn Crosby (PC) def. Emma Plummer 8-2; Doubles: Lily Gray and Addie McDonald (DI-S) def. Cali Turner-Taylor Marson 9-8 (7-2); Jill McDonald and Ariel Larrabee (DIS) def. Brooke Kujawski and Alison Quimby 8-2.

Lewiston 4, Messalonskee 1

Singles: Lauren Bourque ( M) def. Abby Svor 6-1, 6-2; Julia Svor (L) def. Amanda Wiswell 6-2, 7-5; Roslynn Wailus ( L) def. Elena Guarino 6-3, 7-6 (7-4); Doubles: Molly Chicoine and Maddy Foster (L ) def. Gracie Vicente and Magan Williams 6-0, 6-0; Jill Pelletier and Amy Sperandio (L) def. Emma Kennard and Gabby Wood-McGuckin 6-0, 6-2; Exhibitions: Doubles: Lauren Foster and Emma Begin (L) def. Eve Lilly and Hanna Levanson 8-1; Morgan Veilleux and Delaney Johnston (M) def. Julia Paquette and Brianna Melanson 8-6; Singles: Amy Sperandio (L) def. Lauren Forten 8-2; Emma Paquette (L) def. Hanna Levenson 8-3

Golf

LOCAL

At Northport GC

Scotch Foursome — Gross: Jeff Dutch, Elaine Bielenberg 42; Net: Paul Jasienowski, Cindy Van Etten, Larry Quinn, Phyllis Gaul, Jim Boulier, Brenda Boulier 34

At Rockland GC

Ladies Association Results — Gross/Net/Putts: A Flight: 1. Gross: Sue Wootton 99, 1. Net: Jan Staples 77, Putts: Sue Wootton 29; B Flight: 1. Gross: Molly Mugler 108, 1. Net: Joyce Cooley 81, Putts: Molly Mugler 34

At Lucerne GC

Senior Scramble Results: 1. Barry Hobart, Jim Awalt, Ben Sawyer (-4); 2. Tom Winston, Scott MacArthur, Lloyd Deans (3); 3. Randy Irish, Royce Morrison, Bob Francis (-1); Bob Bruce Blanchard, Mike Dore, Richard Baker, John Somes, Ralph Alley, Dale Anthony, Kerry Woodbury, Jim Maybry, Gary Doane, Dennis Kiah, Ron, Allen, Bob McKenney (par). Pins: No. 2 Gary Doane 16.7, No. 6 Bruce Blanchard 10.2