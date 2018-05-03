Friday, May 4, 2018: Poliquin’s attack on food stamps, cut ties with Alex Gray, Bangor Savings a local leader

May 3, 2018 8:00 am

Updated: May 3, 2018 8:15 am

Poliquin’s attack on food stamps

Score one for the boys back home as Rep. Bruce Poliquin seeks to play political chicken through the use of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Giving to the rich while taking from the poor has been a constant motto for Poliquin, from voting for the tax cut bill to advocating for cuts to SNAP benefits. Through his vote for the tax bill, Poliquin gave corporations and the wealthiest Americans a pass on paying their fair share, and now he’s working to recoup that money by taking food out of the mouths of American families.

The problem is kicking more people off food stamps doesn’t magically give them a job nor does it all of a sudden give them more food. SNAP helps more than 47 million people in the country get food to feed their families and stay healthy.

This idea of “putting Maine back to work” or “building off of success” is nothing more than a scam. Arguing success of Maine’s “welfare reform” in the face of Maine being the seventh-hungriest state not only makes no sense, but it is precisely what we have come to expect from a man who has continuously voted against the will of his constituents.

We must protect SNAP to ensure that it remains a consistent safety net, serving 23 million low-income households. I call on my 2nd Congressional District neighbors to remember Poliquin’s harmful votes come November, and I call on Sen. Susan Collins to oppose any cuts or restrictions to SNAP when the proposals make it to the Senate.

Casey Smith

Portland

Cut ties with Alex Gray

I’m writing to join the voices of the numerous women and men in our community who have spoken out against the decision of the Bangor City Council not to take action to terminate the contract with Alex Gray and Waterfront Concerts. It is painfully clear that the council has failed to speak out for the women who are survivors of domestic violence. Supporting those survivors would be a powerful statement about the city’s commitment to preventing domestic violence. But Bangor is not demonstrating the same courage and resolve as Portland and it could.

As a resident of Greater Bangor, I would like to believe that the city values women over revenue generated by a man who has pleaded guilty to domestic violence. I believe the council can and should work to create a city that is vibrant and prosperous and still a safe place for women and their families. Bangor can grow and flourish without sacrificing the values that honor each and every community member.

The council has the opportunity for an honest conversation about the reality of domestic violence and to build a community that protects, supports and respects everyone. It will take effort, a hard look at how the city wants to generate revenue, and what values drive those decisions. But faced with the choices, the lives at stake and how hard can this be, isn’t it worth the effort?

Susan Riley

Orono

Fund addiction pilot project

Maine is known for the scenic rocky coast, delicious lobsters and down-to-earth people. But behind the attractions that lure in tourists and wealthy retirees, there is a raging opioid epidemic that took 418 lives in 2017. Our policymakers and the general public can no longer ignore the effect this has on our communities. I have worked in the recovery field and interned at a homeless shelter where people are struggling to manage their trauma, mental health and systems of marginalization on a daily basis.

Recently, the Maine Legislature passed several measures that address this important issue, including LD 1711, which now sits on the special appropriations table. This law, known as the HOUSE Pilot Project, would provide 50 homeless opioid users with needed services such as medication-assisted treatment, housing, case-management and mental health services. There is currently money in the Maine budget, and it is now up to our Legislature and governor to make this bill a reality. The cost savings of this bill are significant, especially when considering the costs of jailing opioid users and providing expensive emergency medical services.

We need to come together as a community to address the solutions to the complex problem of opioid use and the cost to individuals, their families and the communities in which we live. Please contact your legislator and encourage them to support LD 1711 — hundreds of Mainer’s lives are depending on it.

Lila Maycock

Portland

Bangor Savings a local leader

I applaud the leadership at Bangor Savings Bank for their commitment to the Bangor area demonstrated by the new, landmark campus on the Bangor waterfront.

It has been a thrill to follow the progress of the bank’s under-construction campus. Economic development projects like this one have a positive ripple effect in the community.

Having stood the test of time for more than 165 years, the bank continues to expand, having a direct impact on our region’s economic development through job creation and real estate construction — both of which lead to a significant contribution of taxes paid to the city.

This new development is reassuring to lifelong residents and newcomers alike who are buying and selling homes in the local market. Because of the bank’s commitment, people are left with a positive impression of the economic future of the region.

I have met many homeowners who work for Bangor Savings Bank. They all seem to love their jobs and the opportunities they have to give back. I have also heard first hand that they are excited about the move to a modern headquarters where all departments will be nearby and better able to collaborate and improve delivery of services.

Thanks to Bangor Savings for being a business leader locally and throughout the state as demonstrated by the renewed commitment to an organization that is steeped in the Maine traditions of service and dedication to its community.

Julie Dawson Williams

Owner and realtor

ERA Dawson Bradford Co. Realtors

Bangor