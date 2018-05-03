Wildfire in York County has already burned 75 acres in 3 towns

Maine Forest Service | BDN Maine Forest Service | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • May 3, 2018 7:49 am

Updated: May 3, 2018 8:25 am

Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire in York County that has already burned at least 75 acres across three towns, according to CBS affiliate WGME.

On Thursday morning, only about 50 percent of the wildfire — which has spread across a remote forested area of Wells, Kennebunk and Sanford — had been contained to an area off Route 99, after firefighters from 18 local departments and the Maine Forest Service worked overnight to battle the flames, the station reported.

Aerial shots of Kennebunk wildfire from Maine Forest Ranger Pilot Jeff Miller, flying "Ranger 935" – Bell UH-1H based in Augusta. It carries a 230 gallon bucket for dropping water on wildfires. #MEFire pic.twitter.com/45WJ4Ztmxu — Maine Forest Rangers (@MaineRangers) May 3, 2018

The fire was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday. By 10:30 p.m. that night, the Forest Service tweeted that it had already burned 60 acres.

“Fire size is approximately 60 acres. How big is an acre, you ask? 208 feet by 208 feet. Or, roughly the size of a football field,” the Forest Service tweeted at 10:29 p.m. Wednesday.

Fire size is approximately 60 acres. How big is an acre, you ask? 208 feet by 208 feet. Or, roughly the size of a football field. #MEFire — Maine Forest Rangers (@MaineRangers) May 3, 2018

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire. Fire officials do not believe the public is at risk, give the blaze’s remote location, officials told the station.

That remoteness has made it difficult for firefighters to extinguish the fire, the station reported. On Thursday morning, helicopters flying in from as far as Augusta were headed south to help douse the flames, according to the Maine Forest Service.

Rangers are updating the incident map with GPS this morning, and reviewing IR drone footage provided by York County EMA. District Ranger Harris saying fire is approximately 75 acres this morning. GPS will tell us exact acreage. #MEFire https://t.co/aAtxcri7tz pic.twitter.com/miJ97xhxkO — Maine Forest Rangers (@MaineRangers) May 3, 2018

Earlier on Wednesday, forest rangers also helped put out a second wildfire that scorched more than 50 acres in the town of Atkinson in Piscatiquis County, Newscenter Maine reported.

