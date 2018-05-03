Portland garage employee settles discrimination suit against city

File | BDN File | BDN

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • May 3, 2018 5:31 pm

PORTLAND, Maine — The city has reached an undisclosed settlement with a former employee who sued last year over alleged discrimination.

Wieslaw Sobieraj brought a federal lawsuit against Portland in October, claiming that his co-workers at a city garage were physically abusive, mocked his Polish ancestry and maligned him with anti-gay epithets. The city denied the allegations.

After months of litigation and a settlement conference in April, Sobieraj and the city reached an agreement, according to a Thursday filing in the U.S. District Court of Maine in Portland.

[Former city of Portland employee files federal discrimination suit]

The terms of the settlement were not made public in the court filing. Sobieraj’s lawyer, Harold Friedman of Portland, declined to comment. A city spokeswoman declined to comment.

In January 2015, after the alleged harassment, Sobieraj left his job and remained out of work and in psychological treatment for a year, the suit states.

Sobieraj sued for reinstatement to his old job, back pay and punitive damages. His case will be dismissed once the settlement is completed, the court filing states.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.