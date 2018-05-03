UMaine receives $1 million pledge for engineering center

Brian Feulner | BDN Brian Feulner | BDN

The Associated Press • May 3, 2018 10:16 am

ORONO, Maine — An Illinois packaging company has pledged $1 million to help build a new engineering center for the University of Maine.

Packaging Corporation of America, one of the largest makers of packaging products in the country, made the pledge to encourage students to consider paper-related technical careers. The Portland Press Herald reports up to $15 million remains to be raised toward construction of the Engineering Education and Design Center, proposed to cost up to $80 million.

Groundbreaking on the new engineering center at the Orono campus is planned for 2020 and completion is planned in 2022.

UMaine President Susan Hunter says the gift will help the college recruit and develop the next generation of industry leaders.

