Jet firm that five years ago promised 200 new Maine jobs files for bankruptcy

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • May 3, 2018 1:54 pm

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Nearly five years after government officials announced at a press conference that Tempus Jets had leased nearly 35,000 square feet at the former Brunswick Naval Air Station to relocate and expand its aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul business, the company has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Tempus Aircraft Sales and Service, LLC, now based in Englewood, Colorado, filed April 26 in U.S. District Court in Denver, Colorado.

The company has been in receivership since November 2017 after defaulting on a loan of more than $7 million with Bank of the West, according to court documents.

The receiver closed the business, terminated the majority of its employees and began liquidating assets.

An auction of the debtors’ inventory was scheduled for April 27, according to a court documents, but Tempus filed for bankruptcy protection the previous day.

Tempus lists 62 creditors, assets between $10 million and $50 million, and liabilities of the same.

A parent company of Tempus Jets was sued in October by a British investment company that alleged the jet refurbisher failed to repay $9.7 million in loans.

The suit accused Tempus and principals Jack Gulbin and Scott Terry with breach of contract and alleges the two subsequently violated an agreement preventing them from selling or otherwise transferring Tempus assets until Greensill is paid.

That suit joined one filed in February 2017 by creditor Firefly Financial Ltd., which alleged the parent company of Tempus Jets and its co-founder failed to repay loans it said were worth more than $26 million.

At the time, Steve Levesque, executive director of the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority, said Tempus still had staff in a 66,000-square-foot space in Hangar 6, which it was renting month-to-month.

At the September 2013 news conference, Terry said the company planned to employ 50 people by the end of 2014 and eventually expand its Brunswick workforce to 200.

Levesque did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

