Works from renowned Maine artist to be shown for the first time at Bates

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • May 3, 2018 6:57 pm

A number of works from a well known Maine artist will be shown for the first time next month at Bates College.

“Dahlov Ipcar: Blue Moons & Menageries” will run from June 8 to Oct. 6 at the Olin Arts Center

Ipcar, who died last year, was the daughter of prominent modernist artists Marguerite and William Zorach. She wrote and illustrated many children’s books, maintained a steady studio practice and produced paintings, sculptures and prints known for their bold use of color, “a dramatic and romantic flair” and representations of wild and domesticated animals, according to a release.

In 1939, Ipcar was the first woman, at the age of 21, as well as the youngest artist at that time, to be featured in a solo exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

[Watch: Maine artist Dahlov Ipcar still painting at 98]

The works featured in “Blue Moon & Menageries” are drawn mainly from private collections and include fanciful and colorful paintings, soft sculptures of animals and original illustrations from many of Ipcar’s children’s books.

The gallery will feature a reading area for visitors to read Ipcar’s stories with their children. Animal-spotting and other family-oriented activities will be available to visitors, with additional programs to be offered in the fall.

A public reception will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on June 8

Curator and gallery owner Rachel Walls, who specializes in Ipcar’s work, will give a gallery talk at 3 p.m. June 9.

The museum is open from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at no cost. For more information call 786-6158, email museum@bates.edu or visit bates.edu/museum or facebook.com/batesmuseumofart.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.