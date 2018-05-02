UMaine baseball team blasts eight home runs to thump Massachusetts

May 2, 2018 9:35 pm

Updated: May 3, 2018 7:04 am

The University of Maine’s struggling baseball team had lost five in a row entering Wednesday’s non-conference game at the University of Massachusetts and had hit 25 homers in 39 games so far this season.

The Black Bears now have 33 homers in 40 contests.

UMaine belted eight homers and twice hit three in a row en route to a 24-5 victory over the Minutemen at Amherst, Mass.

It was the first time the Black Bears had hit eight homers in a game since 2008 against Husson. It also tied for the second most homers in a Division I game this season.

Senior Christopher Bec walloped three homers among his five hits and drove in five runs and sophomore Hernen Sardinas had two homers among his five hits and knocked in six runs as UMaine improved to 12-28.

UMass of the Atlantic 10, playing its fifth game in six days, fell to 13-22.

Bec and Sardinas each also had a double in UMaine’s 26-hit attack.

Junior Danny Casals hit two solo homers and leads the team with 10, and added a double and a single.

Jonathan Bennett had the other homer while Kevin Doody contributed a triple and three singles and Jeremy Pena (three RBIs) and Brandon Vicens each had two hits with one of Pena’s being a double.

UMaine scored 22 of its 24 runs with two outs.

UMaine added eight in the seventh as Sardinas, Bec and Casals homered back-to-back-to-back. Sardinas’ shot was a grand slam.

Fry (two RBIs) and Logan Greene (RBI) each doubled and singled for UMass.

Men’s Lacrosse

Castleton 8, Husson 7

At Castleton, Vermont, Shane Centerbar scored with 2:57 remaining off an assist from Kyle Lutinski to lift the Spartans to a North Atlantic Conference semifinal victory over the Eagles.

Kevin McCarthy, Jason Sedell and Aduane Adossama tallied two goals each for Castleton (10-7). Brandon Myron made eight saves.

Jacob Boothby paced Husson of Bangor (6-8) with three goals and Brooks Gay netted two goals and an assist. Matt Verrill (assist) and Gunner McAllister provided a goal each. Matt Martin logged 14 saves.

