May 02, 2018
Military plane crashes near airport in Georgia

The Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Georgia — The Air Force says a National Guard cargo plane has crashed near an airport in Savannah, Georgia.

In a tweet, the Chatham County Emergency Management Agency says the plane crashed Wednesday at the intersection of two roads.

The Savannah Morning News reports the C-130 plane was from the Air National Guard 165th Airlift Wing. It crashed around 11:30 a.m.

There was no immediate word of injuries.

