Maine man who led high-speed chase gets 47 months for breaking federal gun law

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • May 2, 2018 5:39 pm

PORTLAND, Maine — A 62-year-old Boothbay Harbor man was sentenced Wednesday to nearly four years in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a felon.

Michael Brewer was sentenced Wednesday to serve 47 months in federal prison.

On May 13, 2017, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop Brewer’s truck, prompting a high-speed chase that ended when Brewer crashed and rolled the truck, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank.

Deputies searched the truck and found a handgun. They also determined Brewer’s blood alcohol content was 0.308 percent, far above the legal limit, according to the release.

Brewer was not permitted to possess firearms due to previous convictions for burglary in 2015, criminal operating under the influence and operating after revocation in 2006, and attempted murder and aggravated assault in 1989.

U.S. District Court Judge Jon D. Levy said during the sentencing that the sentence was prompted by the “bone-chilling” high speed during the chase and Brewer’s criminal history, which included 39 convictions, Frank said.

