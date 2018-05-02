Coastal Maine fire department posts signs seeking more firefighters

Stephen Betts | BDN Stephen Betts | BDN

The Associated Press • May 2, 2018 6:48 am

OWLS HEAD, Maine — A coastal Maine fire department is so desperate to find new firefighters that it has taken to posting signs saying that they need more firefighters.

Owls Head Assistant Fire Chief John Gamage says sometimes his department doesn’t have anyone who can respond. WABI-TV reports the department currently relies heavily on aid from surrounding towns and Rockland.

Gamage says national standards for firefighter in his department aren’t being met because they have so few firefighters responding to scenes, adding that it puts added stress on first responders.

The fire department says there are no restrictions on the application to become a firefighter other than the applicant not have a criminal record and be able to perform physical tasks.

