May 02, 2018
Maine’s largest brewery pitches ‘brewtel’ concept for development

Whit Richardson | BDN
President and co-owner of Shipyard Brewing Co. Fred Forsley.
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine’s largest brewery says it wants to build a “bretwel” — a hotel catering to lovers of craft beer.

The hotel project is a part of a large $65 million redevelopment plan by Shipyard Brewing Co. and the Bateman Partners. The Portland Press Herald reports the plan was made public Tuesday.

The proposal reflects the city’s reputation as a destination for craft beer fans, renovating Shipyard’s brewery building and making way for an adjoining 105-room hotel.

Shipyard President Fred Forsley says the brewtel would offer patrons a tasting room on the ground floor, and possibly in-room keg service.

Shipyard plans to scale back its bulk beer production at its Portland brewery and focus on experimental pilot beers and barrel-aged beers.

